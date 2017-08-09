Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Coutinho, Dembele and Martinez updates

All the transfer updates involving Barcelona.

by Shambhu Ajith Football Transfer Roundup 09 Aug 2017, 18:14 IST

Coutinho's future remains in doubt.

Barcelona are desperate to get quality reinforcements for their side but with the transfer window coming to a close in three weeks, they will need to expedite their transfer activities.

No discussions held and no fee agreed for Coutinho

As reports keep coming in from around the globe suggesting an imminent Coutinho departure, Goal.com has gone ahead and rubbished those claims. The report adds that the Catalans have not upped their offer beyond £72m.

Barcelona who have more than one problem to address when it comes to their line-up is ready to foot the bill for some of the greatest talents in Europe out of the proceeds of the Neymar sale. And it was reported by various media outlets that the Barcelona top brass was flying into England to seal the Coutinho deal.

Jurgen Klopp, however, has lividly dismissed the rumours and insists that the Brazilian is not for sale. It was earlier reported by Sky sources that if the Scousers are not keen on selling him, Coutinho will not force a move.

Nou Camp has for long been touted as Coutinho's dream destination. Barcelona have been struggling to find adequate solutions for their midfield problems since the departure of Xavi. None of their new acquisitions have been able to stake a claim for the positions of the veterans, Iniesta and Busquets.

The Neymar deal has poked yet another hole in Barca's boat and they are ready to break the bank to keep themselves afloat.

Dortmund want £135m for Ousmane Dembele

Dembele has been one of the revelations of the 2016/17 season.

Sky sources claim that representatives of the sides met to discuss the future of Ousmane Dembele. Barcelona are desperately in pursuit of a replacement for Neymar and they deem Dembele to be a like-for-like replacement.

Dortmund chief-executive Hans-Joachim Watzke had suggested earlier that they would reject La Blaugrana's initial bid of £90m. According to The Guardian, Dortmund have now slapped a £135m price tag. Though Barca are packed with the financial power to meet Dortmund's valuation, the Bundesliga outfit will hope that the price tag acts as a deterrent to the Catalans' ambition.

With the transfer window closing in three weeks, Dortmund will not want to be tasked with finding a replacement for the prolific winger.

Barcelona reluctant to meet Inigo Martinez's release clause

Inigo Martinez has emerged as one of the best central defenders in La Liga.

Following the departure of Neymar, Barcelona decided to break out of their lethargic streak to start knocking on doors around Europe. Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez was immediately linked with a move to Nou Camp and reports suggested that Barcelona were ready to meet his release clause which stands at £32m and bring him home.

But now, Goal.com claims that Barca are holding out on the move in hopes of negotiating a fee as they deem the £32m price tag a tad too high.

Real Sociedad's sporting director, Loren Juarros, confirmed Barcelona's interest in their centre back but insists that they are not keen on letting the player leave.

He said, "La Real have no intention of facilitating Inigo's exit to any club. He is irreplaceable. We do not want to sell him."

