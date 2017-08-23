Barcelona transfer roundup: Coutinho, Seri, Di Maria, Lanzini updates and more

All the transfer updates involving Barcelona.

Barcelona are still reeling from Neymar's departure and they have 8 days to do something about it. But the signs are not looking good for La Blaugrana.

Coutinho seems likely to stay at Anfield

Coutinho urges Barcelona to make renewed bid

Barcelona are set to make a staggering £136m final bid for Philippe Coutinho, according to The Sun. Barca will pay £100m up front and the rest of the money will be paid as add-ons.

Coutinho's current contract runs till 2022 and it features no release clause.

Liverpool Echo has reported that any new bids for Coutinho will be imminently rebuffed.

Sky Sports' Guillem Balague has also provided an update on the Coutinho situation. He revealed, "If Liverpool are to be believed, they won't get Coutinho, for instance, and they will have to go for other targets."

Barcelona pull the plug on Jean Michael Seri pursuit

Michael Seri's suitability has come into contention

The deal looked set to be sealed but La Blaugrana pulled out of the move in the last minute. Barca instead want to focus on the Dembele and Coutinho deals. Goal reports that the move fell apart due to differences between Barcelona's board and the club coaching stuff on the suitability of Seri.

A fee of €40m had reportedly been agreed between the clubs. It was also reported that Seri had agreed personal terms with Barcelona.

Barcelona to make shock move for West Ham's Manuel Lanzini

Lanzini could strike a good partnership with compatriot Lionel Messi

As their Dembele and Coutinho pursuits seem destined for failure, Barca are now eyeing up a swoop for Manuel Lanzini of West Ham. Ernesto Valverde has shifted his focus to Argentine duo Di Maria and Lanzini. Lanzini's versatility in attack is something Barcelona could benefit from. A move to Nou Camp will be a huge step up for the 24-year-old.

Lanzini is tied to West Ham until 2020.

PSG snub Barcelona's approach for Di Maria

Di Maria was a star for Barca's archrivals Real Madrid

Barcelona are becoming increasingly desperate in their pursuit of a winger following the departure of Neymar. According to French publication Le Parisien, PSG are not willing to let go of the former Real Madrid and Manchester United winger.

Earlier today, Barcelona's twitter account got hacked and it was announced via their handle that Di Maria had signed with the club.

Barcelona hold Bergwijn talks

Steven Bergwijn in action

Barcelona have had a sit-down with PSV Eindhoven regarding a potential deal for teenage winger Steven Bergwijn. Bergwijn recently extended his contract with PSV until 2021, and Barcelona are exploring the possibility of signing the 19-year-old either now or in the January transfer window, according to Gianluca Dimarzio.

AC Milan keen on Rafinha

Rafinha's stint at Barca has been plagued by injuries

AC Milan have expressed their interest in signing Barcelona midfielder Rafinha. He has suffered several injuries over the past few seasons, and is likely to face a battle to nail down a regular first-team berth at Barca. Milan are interested in snapping him up on loan and have already made an enquiry, according to Talksport.

This comes as a major blow to Arsenal who have also been keeping tabs on the 24-year-old who can play centrally as well as on the wings.