Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Huge update on Coutinho, shock replacement for Neymar and more

All the transfer action regarding Barcelona.

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 01 Aug 2017, 18:30 IST

Liverpool reject £90m offer for Coutinho

Liverpool have rejected a £90m offer from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho recently. The Reds continue to play hard ball as this is the second bid Liverpool have rejected, the first being a £72m offer.

Barcelona President, Josep Bartomeu has refused to rule out a move for the Brazilian this summer. "He's a Liverpool player and I have a lot of respect for Liverpool, which we do in the summer is to be very discreet about everything, so we cannot confirm or deny anything. There will be more players (coming in), one in the middle, sure," he said to Sport.

Liverpool have made it clear that Coutinho is not for sale and there is no way they are going to cash in on the midfielder.

Griezmann to replace Neymar?

Antonie Griezmann has emerged as a strong candidate to replace the outgoing Neymar, who is set to join PSG in the coming days for a world record fee of €222m.

Several other names have also come up as a replacement for Neymar, like Mbappe, Paulo Dybala, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho. However, Griezmann's name has now emerged as a possible alternative.

The Catalans are not going to find it easy in landing their man as his release clause is almost €200m. Moreover, Atletico Madrid are not going sell their star man to a direct rival. The Frenchman was strongly linked to Manchester United this summer and was on the verge of signing for them before the club got a transfer ban.

Ozil, a plan B for Coutinho?

Ozil is a backup target for Coutinho

Barcelona are reportedly set to turn to Mesut Ozil should they miss out on their first target- Philippe Coutinho. Barcelona could have to cough up nearly €60m for the former Real Madrid player.

With Neymar's move to PSG almost done, the Spanish giants are desperately looking for a replacement. If they are to miss out on Coutinho, they will turn their attention to Arsenal's Ozil.

The plan B has emerged because their is a growing belief that Liverpool will not sell the 25-year old. Barcelona will have no problem spending cash as Neymar will move for a world record fee.The Blaugrana have already seen two of their bids been rejected by the Reds but are prepared to test Liverpool by another mammoth offer.