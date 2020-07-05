Barcelona transfer roundup: Neymar-Griezmann swap deal suggested, Lautaro Martinez interest intensifies, Rakitic close to exit and more

Barcelona have been linked with a host of players, as they look to fine tune their squad in the upcoming window.

Lautaro Martinez and Neymar have been linked with big-money moves to Barcelona this summer.

Lautaro Martinez continues to be linked with Barcelona

Barcelona's league campaign might be in disarray, but the club have already begun planning for next season. Having swapped Arthur for Miralem Pjanic with Juventus, the Catalan club are now targeting forwards.

Apart from that, Barcelona are also looking for potential suitors for some of their players, as finances are not in a good state at the club.

Here, we look at some of the transfer rumours surrounding the club.

Neymar finally set for Barcelona return

Neymar could finally return to Barcelona

Neymar's potential return to Barcelona has been well-publicised. The Brazilian superstar left the club for Paris Saint Germain for a world-record fee of €222 million in 2017. Things have not gone according to plan in France and Neymar has been linked with a move back ever since.

This time, it has been reported that Barcelona would be willing to swap Antoine Griezmann or Philippe Coutinho for the 28-year old forward.

🚨 — Neymar has reached an agreement with PSG to facilitate his departure and return to Barcelona ahead of next season, if Barça can find the means to make it happen. [as] pic.twitter.com/UKIyYR39Ht — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 5, 2020

Coutinho's spell at Barcelona has been a failure, while Griezmann is yet to impress coach Quique Setien. Barcelona believe that with two years left in his contract, luring Neymar back will not be that hard.

Manchester City youngster set to reject Barcelona

Eric Garcia in action for Manchester City

Manchester City's young centre-back Eric Garcia is set to reject Barcelona and sign a new contract with the club. The new contract will triple the youngster's wages, according to The Sun.

The 19-year old, who spent eight years with Barcelona before moving to Manchester, is highly-regarded by coach Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard has made 13 appearances in all competitions so far and has a bright future ahead of him.

Barcelona's Emerson linked with Everton

Everton have been linked with a move for Emerson

Barcelona right-back Emerson, who is loan at Real Betis, has been linked with a move to Everton.

Emerson is regarded as one of the best young players in Spain. The Brazilian has been seen by many as a future Barcelona right-back. However, Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, have suggested that the 21-year old is seen as a sellable asset by the club.

Everton, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have all been linked with a move for the young full-back.

Barcelona pursue their interest in Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez is the primary transfer target for Barcelona

Barcelona remain hopeful of luring Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez to Camp Nou, according to Sport Mediaset. The Argentine is seen as the ideal replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez.

However, his release clause of €111 million expires in two days. Inter Milan are confident that the 22-year old will stay at the club for the next season as well.

LAUTARO MARTINEZ | his €111 million release clause expires on July 7 & Inter are hoping they can tie him to a new contract before Barcelona trigger it.



They want to double his contract (currently on €2.5m) & Inter are also looking to raise the release clause price 👀 pic.twitter.com/0OYOH2uLRP — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) July 5, 2020

Barcelona are said to have made Martinez their primary transfer target for this window and are selling players to fund a move for the striker.

Ivan Rakitic to return to Seville?

Ivan Rakitic wants to return to Sevilla

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic wants to end his career at former club Sevilla, according to Mundo Deportivo.

However, the Catalan club are not willing to let go of the player. Barcelona are demanding a fee of €15 million from Sevilla, which they do not want to pay. Instead, they want the Croatian to join on a free transfer when his contract expires next season.

The 32-year old was the captain of Sevilla before moving to Barcelona in 2014. He has been a vital player for the Camp Nou outfit in since moving to the club six years earlier but could be moved on this summer.

