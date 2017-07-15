Barcelona transfer roundup: Catalans ready to sell Rakitic to fund move for Verratti; club announces deal for Semedo

All the transfer action involving Barcelona as the Catalan giants make new strides in the transfer market.

by Shambhu Ajith Football Transfer Roundup 15 Jul 2017, 19:46 IST

Rakitic could be on his way out

Barcelona are ready to sell Ivan Rakitic to fund Verratti move

Don Balon claims that Barcelona are ready to offer Ivan Rakitic to AC Milan in order to fund the transfer of Marco Verratti. PSG have time and again told the Catalan giants that Verratti is not for sale. However, the Nou Camp outfit are not willing to back down and want the Italian midfielder who will cost them around £100m.

With the likes of Andres Iniesta reaching the twilight of their careers, it is high time that Barcelona started looking for fresh blood to take up the reins in midfield and since Xavi himself has previously hailed Verratti as his successor, this move would make perfect sense.

The Catalan giants announce the signing of Semedo from Benfica

The 23-year-old has signed from Benfica on a €30 million deal which could go up to €50m owing to clauses in the contract.

Semedo fills a crucial hole in the Barcelona system – one that was left gaping when the boisterous Dani Alves left; the right back could lend more strength to his flank and allow Leo Messi the freedom of movement he craves so much.

Bartomeu gives hope to Nou Camp faithful

Josep Bartomeu insists that Barca will make more signings this summer

Football Espana has reported that Barcelona president Bartomeu has said that the club will make ‘2 or 3 signings’ this year.

"We've renewed Messi, Neymar, and Suarez. Pique, Busquets. Now we have to renew Iniesta,” he said. “Everyone asks: 'Who's coming? Who's not coming?' Because that's what really generates excitement. We're working on it. Two or three players will come in from outside the club. There's a long way to go in the window, we've got until the end of August. Patience. There are some signings [down the line], but I can't announce them until they're done. Robert is very clear on who he wants."

Further, in a move that’s promising for hardcore Barcelona fans who lament the lack of usage of La Masia graduates – “And then there are those that will be promoted from the B team. Valverde likes to look to the Academy, that's what he's talked about in our conversations and we value that a lot. It's true that we need a couple of touches to improve, even more, that's what really worries the supporters.”