Barcelona transfer roundup: The latest on Dybala, Hazard, Dembele and more

All the transfer updates involving Barcelona.

by Shambhu Ajith Rumours 05 Aug 2017, 19:55 IST

Valverde wants nothing but the best in the business.

Barcelona enter race for Thomas Lemar

According to L'Equipe, Barcelona are ready to steal a march on the Gunners and are looking at Lemar as a replacement for Neymar. Arsenal's lack of enterprise is evident by three of their bids for the French international getting rejected.

Wenger still insists that Sanchez is staying and if that is the case, it is possible that the Gunners might cool off their interest in the youngster for now and maybe revive it when the Chilean departs at the end of the season. But with the Catalan giants thrown into the mix, Arsenal can put their Lemar dreams to bed and look elsewhere to bolster their flanks.

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign Di Maria and Paulo Dybala

Messi wants his compatriots to join him at the Nou Camp.

Backed by freshly found wealth, Barcelona are ready to execute some major moves in the market and the king of Nou Camp wants PSG's Di Maria and Juventus' Dybala signed up, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Di Maria deal will be tough to pull off as he was a thoroughly beloved presence at the Santiago Bernabeu and PSG are not ready to let go of the pacey winger.

Barcelona are ready to use Andre Gomes and Rafinha in a swap deal for Dybala. The arrival of Dybala can ease the pressure on the top brass at Barca as they look to find replacements for an ageing Iniesta.

Hazard makes contact with Nou Camp, says he wants in

An Eden Hazard move could put Chelsea in a bind

The Neymar saga has set the dominoes falling in Europe and according to Don Balon, Chelsea's main man Eden Hazard has contacted Nou Camp and expressed his interest in joining Barcelona. The Belgian star has been the subject of interest from Real Madrid but it was earlier reported that Madrid pulled out after Hazard pledged his loyalty to Chelsea.

However, Don Balon has a habit of conjuring up outrageous pieces of fiction and it is hence advised that the readers take this piece of news with a pinch of salt.

Ousmane Dembele set to agree personal terms with Barcelona

Dembele is one of the brightest young prospects in Europe

The Dortmund star will become the second most expensive player in the world if Barcelona match his £90m valuation. According to the Daily Metro, the Frenchman is all set to agree personal terms with the Catalans.

The former Rennes man scored 10 times and picked up 18 assists in what was an outstanding individual season. Clubs have since been circling around but the Blaugrana seem to be the one that has caught the 20-year-old's attention.