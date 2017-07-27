Barcelona Transfer Roundup: Update on Neymar, his replacement and more

All the transfer action regarding Barcelona.

by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 27 Jul 2017, 19:00 IST

Barcelona eye Mbappe as a replacement for Neymar

Barcelona join Real Madrid and Manchester City for Mbappe

Barcelona have made a 'renewed contact' for Kylian Mbappe and according to Metro as the Catalans see him as a possible replacement for Neymar.

With Neymar edging closer and closer to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are in need for a replacement and believe Mbappe is the right man.

The Monaco star has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City who are willing to pay a world record fee to sign the teenager.

However, Monaco publicly confirmed yesterday that they are looking to extend the Frenchman's contract. They also confirmed that they have received bids for the 19-year old but as things stand, they have no interest in selling the player.

Barcelona's new manager, Ernesto Valverde, wants to play Mbappe with Suarez and Messi in order to compete for major silverware next season.

Neymar reportedly agrees a five-year deal with PSG

Neymar to PSG is almost a done deal

According to Metro, Neymar has played his last match in a Barcelona shirt as reports from France claim that the Brazilian has agreed a five-year deal with the French giants.

Le Parisien believe that Neymar will join PSG this summer and it is just a question of when.

However, it is believed that PSG will now try to negotiate a deal with the Catalans by including Marco Verratti in the deal, who has been a long time Barcelona target.

Barcelona players tried desperately to stop the 25-year old from leaving Spain but in vain. "I wish that Neymar stays, but (my tweet) was not an official decision. It is Neymar himself who decides and must announce," said Pique at a pre-match press conference.

Liverpool tell Barcelona to pay £133m for Coutinho

The Reds have no intention of selling the Brazilian

Barcelona have been long linked with Coutinho and have been trying since the start of summer to land the Brazilian. Metro believes that Liverpool have told Barcelona to cough up £133m if they wish to land the 25-year old.

Klopp has told that Coutinho is a key player for the Reds and that he has no intention of selling the player. Liverpool believe that the asking price of £133m will scare off Barcelona and they will drop their interest.

Reports, however, suggest that Coutinho has agreed to a move to Spain, but Liverpool are trying to stop the deal from happening.

The 25-year old was rewarded with a new five-year contract for scoring 17 goals and 7 assist last season.