Reports: Barcelona prepare player+cash deal to meet Liverpool's £133m valuation of Coutinho

by Harsh Biyani Rumours 27 Jul 2017, 16:14 IST

Coutinho's future hangs in air

Barcelona are not giving up on their chase of attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho. Daily Star claim that Barcelona have now offered Ivan Rakitic plus cash for the Liverpool star.

Barcelona's interest in Coutinho has been long known. The Catalans have been trying to buy the 25-year old since the start of this summer. Liverpool were previously asking for £80m and it is believed that Barcelona were ready to match their offer.

However, Klopp does not want to sell him. And in an attempt to put off Barcelona, the Reds have reportedly slapped a £133m price tag on their midfielder. Last year, Coutinho had signed a five-year contract with the Reds with a no get out clause.

The Brazilian features heavily in the ex-Dortmund manager's plans for the next season, and with Liverpool in the Champions League, Klopp has no intention of selling Coutinho.

It is claimed that Barcelona are trying convenience the Reds to sell him. And they have now come up with a Rakitic+money swap deal. Reports suggest that Klopp is a fan of Rakitic and Barcelona believe this should be enough to persuade the German.

The Blaugrana are looking to replace Neymar, who is reportedly set to sign for Paris Saint-Germain in a world record fee. And they have identified Coutinho as the perfect man.

It is believed that Coutinho is willing to move to the Spanish giants and is also willing to take a pay cut to play for the Catalans.

According to reports, the Barcelona chiefs have flown to London to discuss the potential transfer of Coutinho.

However, Klopp has told that the 25-year old is not for sale. "Everyone knows that Phil Coutinho is a key player for us. I know that he feels completely more than fine, comfortable-whatever-in Liverpool," said the Reds boss last weekend.

Barca could drag this saga until the last day of the summer transfer window in order to land the Brazilian. Liverpool, however, believe that the £133m price tag is enough to scare the Spanish giants.

It will be interesting to see how long Liverpool hold on before giving up to Barcelona. It would be a big loss for the Reds if Coutinho was to leave. Klopp's side have themselves been involved in a transfer saga or two with Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk, so the speculation surrounding Coutinho has possibly come at the worst time for the Reds.