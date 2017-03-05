Barcelona transfer rumour: Juventus interested in signing Barcelona's Javier Mascherano

The Argentine is said to have a release clause of 100 million in his contract.

Mascherano is in his seventh season with Barcelona

What’s the story?

Barcelona’s 32-year-old midfielder, Javier Mascherano is once again being pursued by Italian giants, Juventus, according to Spanish portal Don Balon. The Argentine international still has over two years left on his contract with the Catalan club and is one of the most experienced footballers at Camp Nou.

Also Read: Paulo Dybala to reject Barcelona move because Lionel Messi will block his first team chances

Juventus has been targeting Mascherano for over a year now and even tried to sign the midfielder in the summer of 2016. The Argentine chose not to leave the club as he was happy with his role at Barcelona.

In case you didn’t know...

Mascherano started his career at River Plate and Corinthians before moving to England with West Ham United in the 2006-7 season. After just five appearances with the London club, the Argentine moved to Liverpool where he spent four successful seasons before finally ending up at Barcelona in 2010. The Argentine is said to have a release clause of €100 million in his contract.

Known for his versatility to play in both midfield and centre-back positions, Mascherano has been the spine of Barcelona’s defence. His stamina and ability to run for the entirety of 90 minutes still makes him an attractive option for several European clubs despite his age.

In his seven-year stay at the club, Mascherano has won major honours including four La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey’s, and two prestigious Champions League trophies.

The heart of the matter

With Luis Enrique confirming his departure from the club at the end of the season, Blaugrana will be preparing for a major overhaul in the summer and Mascherano could be the first one to leave the club on a permanent basis. With the signing of the Argentine footballer, Juventus will gain an experienced individual and a leader while adding plenty of solidity to the midfield.

(Video Courtesy: Henrik Lehmann YouTube Channel)

Mascherano could be the second Barcelona player in the year to join Juventus with Dani Alves joining the Serie A side in June last year.

What’s next?

The 32-year-old’s exit will also help lower the wage bill at the Camp Nou thereby helping the club bring in more young talent in the summer. Barcelona have been linked with a move for Marco Verratti who could fill the void if the Argentine does leave Camp Nou.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Javier Mascherano’s incredible career at Barcelona has seen him turn into one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. Although his best days are behind him, the 32-year-old could still bring all his experience to Juventus in the summer, who have been dominant in Serie A but would love to add a Champions League trophy.