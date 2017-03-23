Barcelona Transfer Rumour: Thiago Alcantara rejects move back to former club, to stay with Bayern Munich

Thiago is keen on extending his contract with the Bavarian giants

Thiago Alcantara has become crucial to Bayern Munich of late

What’s the story?

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has rejected a move back to his former club, Barcelona, according to multiple reports in Spain. Cadena SER, the Spanish radio station, had earlier claimed that the central midfielder was in talks with Barcelona a few weeks back, but now have reported that the Spaniard has rejected a move back to La Liga and is happy to stay on with Bayern Munich.

Previously

Initially playing for Barcelona B, Thiago quickly came through the ranks for Barcelona, making his debut as an 18-year-old. Things turned sour as he struggled to get chances as Barcelona tried to accommodate Cesc Fabregas in a packed midfield, with Thiago falling by the wayside. He was sold to Bayern Munich for a relatively cut-price €25 million and has gone on to become one of their mainstays in midfield.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona's midfield is in need of rejuvenation, but the club’s technical director, Robert Fernandez, does not have a big transfer budget to play with, as most of the money is going towards renewing Lionel Messi’s contract. Thiago was viewed as the ideal candidate, given that he was available for €40 million, and is in the prime of his career and a proven Champions League star.

However, reports in Mundo Deportivo claim that the Spaniard has rebuffed Barcelona’s overtures, despite an increased salary. Thiago feels valued at Bayern Munich under Carlo Ancelotti as he is the undisputed 1st choice in central midfield. His contract with the Bundesliga giants runs out in 2019, but he is keen on renewing it till 2021.

With 6 goals and 7 assists from his 32 appearances this season, Thiago is part of the furniture at the Bavarian giants, who will be glad to see him reject his former club.

What next?

Bayern Munich will be pleased to see Renato Sanchez and Thiago continue in their midfield for a number of years, especially after Xabi Alonso announced his retirement. Barcelona, on the other hand, will probably give up their search for a central midfielder due to the other options being ridiculously overpriced – the Catalans will have to hope that Andre Gomez, Denis Suarez and Arda Turan rise to the occasion.

Author’s Take

Thiago deserves kudos for some level-headed decision making, as the Spaniard could easily have been seduced by the idea of returning to his former club. As Cesc Fabregas has shown already, the grass is not always greener, and Thiago can look forward to being a Bayern Munich fan-favourite for years to come.