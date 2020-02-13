Barcelona v Getafe prediction, preview, predicted XI and more | LaLiga 2019-20

Barcelona find themselves trailing by three points to leaders Real Madrid as they host third-placed Getafe at the Camp Nou in the top of the table clash in LaLiga this weekend.

In one of the most entertaining games of the season in the Spanish top-flight Barca came back from behind twice against Real Betis to keep up the pace with their arch-rivals Real Madrid who maintained their grip over the top spot on the table with a thumping 4-1 win away at Osasuna.

Getafe have been the revelation of the season and are flying high at the third place and head into the game on a four-match winning streak.

Though Barcelona have looked shaky recently, Camp Nou has always been a fortress for them. Thus it will be an interesting matchup in La Liga when the second-placed and third-placed sides clash on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Getafe head to head

Traditionally, the Blaugrana have been the dominant side in this fixture, with them securing a victory on 21 occasions in the 29 league matches. Getafe haven't been able to defeat the Catalans since 2011, while they have never tasted victory at the Nou Camp.

In their meeting earlier this season, a Messi-less Barca inflicted a 2-0 loss on the home side, but now they will be without their goalscorer Luis Suarez in the reverse fixture.

Two of the last four meetings between the teams ended in a 6-0 drubbing of the visitors by the host at Saturday's venue, but the fact that Getafe boast the third-best defence in Spanish top-flight this season suggest that it might not be a one-sided affair this time around.

Barcelona form (all competitions): WLWWLWW

Getafe form (all competitions): WWWWLLL

Barcelona vs Getafe Team News

Barcelona have no fresh injury concerns and winger Ousmane Dembele who has been on the sidelines since picking up a thigh problem during the Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund in November is set to be out for at least six months, as the club confirmed yesterday.

Gerard Pique will be available for the match after serving his suspension against Real Betis, but as per reports, he is still not 100% fit and continues to recover from the knock he picked up in the Copa del Rey clash against Athletic Bilbao.

His defensive partner Clement Lenglet will miss out on Saturday's action due to suspension after he picked up a second yellow card in their narrow 3-2 win over Real Betis.

Suarez remains on the sideline post his knee operation and is only expected to make a return by the end of the current campaign.

Barcelona's second-choice goalkeeper Neto, who suffered a sprained ankle in the club's 2-1 win over Ibiza in the Copa del Rey last month, might be available for the match after not being included in Barca's squad last time around.

Injured - Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele

Doubtful - Neto

Suspension - Clement Lenglet

Barcelona v Getafe Predicted line-ups

Barcelona - Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Arturo Vidal, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Barcelona v Getafe Prediction

Getafe have been one of the best sides to watch in the Spanish top-flight this season. Though the odds are stacked against them in this one, it would not be surprising to see them securing their first-ever win over their Catalan rivals at the Camp Nou. They have not conceded a goal in their last four league games and have scored nine times.

Barcelona, on the other hand, find themselves under an injury crisis and will yet again hope for a Messi masterclass to win the game.

Verdict - Barcelona 2-2 Getafe