La Liga 2018-19, Barcelona v Girona: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

The last meeting between the two clubs saw this duo scoring 5 of the 6 Barcelona goals

The reigning La Liga champions and table toppers FC Barcelona welcomes Catalonian side FC Girona to the Nou Camp as they face off against each other on Sunday. Barcelona is yet again having a perfect start to the season with victories in all the matches they have played so far, sitting top of the table with a 2-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid.

FC Girona has shrugged off their rather lacklustre start to the season to win back-to-back wins on the trot helping them to climb up to 9th place in the La Liga table. Girona will be hoping to put an end to the winning run off their Catalonian counterparts when they travel to Nou Camp.

Barcelona v Girona: Kickoff information

Date: 23rd September 2018

Kickoff: 20:45 (local time), 00:15 (24th September, IST)

Venue: Camp Nou

Live stream: Live on La Liga's Facebook Page

Barcelona v Girona: Team news

Barcelona: With Samuel Umtiti suspended for the Champions League tie against Tottenham Hotspur coming up after next week, Ernesto Valverde might be tempted to slightly change his backline with Clement Lenglet or Thomas Vermaelen coming in place of the French World Cup winner. Nelson Semedo is expected to start in place of Sergi Roberto.

Girona: Eusebio Sacristan is expected to name the same starting XI as the previous game.

Barcelona v Girona: Probable line-ups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Coutinho; Messi, Suarez, Dembele

Girona: Bono, Pedro Alcala, Bernardo, Juanpe, Pedro Porro, Alex Granell, Douglas Luiz, Aday, Portu, Borja Garcia, Christian Stuani

Barcelona v Girona: Form guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions including friendlies)

Barcelona: W-W-W-W-W

Girona: W-W-D-L-W

Barcelona v Girona: Head-to-head

Barcelona wins: 3

Girona wins: 0

Draws: 0

Barcelona v Girona: Prediction

Barcelona is expected to demolish their Catalonian counterparts by a relatively huge margin to continue with their winning start to the season., owing to the difference in class between the players of both the teams.

Predicted score: Barcelona 4-0 Girona