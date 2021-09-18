Barcelona v Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona will be looking to return to winning ways after their Champions League mauling in midweek as they host Granada at the Camp Nou on Monday. The Catalans failed to register a single shot on target as they were dismantled by Bayern Munich at home on their first big European night of the season.

It's been a summer packed with adversity as far as Barcelona are concerned. They came out of the transfer window a considerably weaker looking unit. The departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann seem to have done a number on them.

Although they are undefeated in La Liga after three rounds of matches, their latest results don't inspire a lot of confidence. After dispatching Real Sociedad 4-2 on the opening day, Barcelona settled for a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao. They subsequently scraped past Getafe, beating them 2-1.

Memphis Depay has been the leading light for Ronald Koeman's side and the manager will hope that his compatriot keeps tapping that same vein. Meanwhile, their Monday night opponents Granada are yet to taste victory after four La Liga matches.

They have drawn two and lost two and despite all of Barcelona's struggles, Granada might turn out to be too meek an opponent for them. They lost 4-0 to Rayo Vallecano and 2-1 to Real Betis in their latest outings and will have their work cut out for them against Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Granada Head-to-Head

In 17 meetings between the two sides, Barcelona have won 14 while Granada have won just three. The last time the two sides clashed was in La Liga in April earlier this year and Barcelona won the game 2-1.

Barcelona form guide: W-D-W-L

Granada form guide: D-D-L-L

Barcelona vs Granada Team News

Barcelona

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona 💪 After 259 days...

😍 ＠Phil_Coutinho makes his return to Camp Nou! 💪 After 259 days...

😍 ＠Phil_Coutinho makes his return to Camp Nou! https://t.co/00ycMyD1B4

Barcelona's injury problems have worsened over the course of the week. Jordi Alba and Pedri are sidelined with injuries and won't be available. Martin Braithwaite has undergone surgery and will miss out on three to four months of action.

Sergio Aguero and Ousmane Dembele continue to be sidelined. Ansu Fati is on the road to full recovery but Monday night might come too early for him.

Injuries: Jordi Alba, Pedri, Martin Braithwaite, Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele

Doubtful: Ansu Fati

Suspensions: None

Granada

Neyder Lozano has fractured his fibia and is set to be sidelined for a while. Other than that, Granada have no injury concerns. But manager Diego Martinez might shake things up and maybe opt for a change in formation on the back of successive defeats.

Injuries: Neyder Lozano

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Barcelona vs Granada Predicted Lineups

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Alejandro Balde, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Sergi Roberto; Philippe Coutinho, Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong

Granada Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luis Maximiano; German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Luis Abram; Carlos Neva, Maxime Gonalons, Monchu, Angel Montoro, Santiago Arias; Darwin Machis, Luis Suarez

Barcelona vs Granada Prediction

There is a lot of pressure on Barcelona after their heavy defeat against Bayern Munich. They need to respond and have a great opportunity to do so against Granada who have been in poor form themselves. They lost 4-0 to newly promoted Rayo Vallecano on La Liga matchday 3.

Also Read

The Catalans should be able to pull off a win here with the kind of talent they still have in their ranks.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Granada

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Shambhu Ajith