Barcelona v Liverpool preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, where to watch and more

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga

Liverpool's heroes of the past will don the colours of the opposition as they face Barcelona in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The Merseysiders will once again witness their bygone cult heroes, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho, in the playing field but in the colours of their opposition. The clash will also witness arguably the best player of the season, Lionel Messi, against the best defender in the world at the moment, Virgil van Dijk.

The Blaugrana have the chance to secure the third treble of their history if they see off the challenge of the Merseysiders. With the LaLiga title already in the bag, Liverpool pose the biggest threat to achieving the rare feat.

Jurgen Klopp and his men will be looking to reach their second successive Champions League final after falling at the doorstep of the trophy in the final against Real Madrid. The Reds, though, posses a better side this time around and will be looking add the sixth one to their trophy cabinet.

This fixture sees Barcelona playing the second leg away from home at Anfield, but they have not had the best of times playing the second leg away from home in the recent past.

Kickoff Information

Date: 1st May 2019

Time: 20:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Nou Camp, Barcelona

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers

Live Stream: SonyLiv

Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

Barcelona: W-W-W-W-D

Liverpool: W-W-W-W-W

Head to Head

Barcelona: 2 wins

Liverpool: 3 wins

Draw: 3 draw

Key Players

Barcelona

Lionel Messi

The focus will once again fall upon the little magician as Lionel Messi looks to score his first ever goal against Liverpool in his career. The Argentine has been in devastating form both in the domestic as well as the European circuit, with the 31-year old leading the Champions League goals tally for the first time in almost 4 years.

The Argentine magician has scored 33 goals and provided 11 assists in his last 27 Champions League matches at home, and was a key figure in the team that punished the Manchester United defence.

Liverpool

Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

The recently crowned PFA Player of the Year has been a rock at the heart of the Liverpool defence. The Dutch international has been one of the key figures who have helped the Merseysiders to one of their best ever defensive years in the recent past.

The centre back also has a knack of scoring, and his aerial prowess is always going to be a problem for the Blaugrana defence. Virgil van Dijk has also not been dribbled past this season.