Barcelona v Manchester United Preview: UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Match Preview, Where to Watch and more 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
37   //    15 Apr 2019, 20:07 IST

Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals kicks off on Tuesday with Manchester United travelling to the Nou Camp as they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

The home side rested 10 of the players that started against the Red Devils last week against the lower ranked Huesca and is raring to have a go at home after United largely frustrated them at Old Trafford. Moreover, the Blaugrana are unbeaten at the Camp Nou for the past 6 years with their last defeat coming in 2013 against Bayern Munich.

Manchester United would have had some of their confidence back even though they had a lacklustre victory against West Ham on Saturday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men will be looking for another famous come back victory against another European heavyweight.

Kickoff Information

Date: 16th April 2019

Time: 20:00 (local), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Nou Camp, Barcelona

TV Coverage: Sony Ten Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Form Guide

The last five competitive fixtures

Barcelona: D-W-W-D-W

Manchester United: W-L-L-W-L

Head to Head

Barcelona: 5 wins

Manchester United: 3 wins

Draw: 3 draws

Key Players

Barcelona

Lionel Messi

Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

Lionel Messi will be rearing to go against the Manchester United defence after failing to score against the United defence in the first leg. The Argentine magician has scored 31 goals and provided 11 assists in his last 26 Champions League matches at home.

Manchester United

Paul Pogba

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League
Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Paul Pogba reached his best ever goalscoring figures in a season when he twice scored from the box to help Manchester United beat West Ham. The Frenchman though will need to up his game and boss the midfield if United are to win against Barcelona on Tuesday.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Lionel Messi Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ernesto Valverde Camp Nou Stadium
Varun Nair
ANALYST
