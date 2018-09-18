Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barcelona v PSV: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | Champions League 2018-19

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Preview
74   //    18 Sep 2018, 00:34 IST

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

FC Barcelona welcome PSV Eindhoven to Camp Nou as they look to begin their UEFA Champions League campaign on a winning note. They were battered by AS Roma last season after having picked up a 4-1 win in the first leg of the quarter-final.

The La Liga champions have started their season perfectly with maximum points from four games, but Ernesto Valverde will be aiming for a better European season this time around.


Barcelona v PSV: Kickoff information

Date: 18 September

Kickoff: 18:55 (local time), 22:25 (IST)

Venue: Camp Nou


Barcelona v PSV: Team news

Barcelona: Denis Suarez and Sergi Samper are still on the sidelines. Coutinho and Busquets, who made substitute appearances against La Real, will mostly occupy the three-man midfield alongside Ivan Rakitic.

PSV: Apart from the injuries of Ryan Thomas and Dante Rigo, van Bommel has a full squad to choose from. He will mostly pick the same XI that took ADO Den Haag to the cleaners.


Barcelona v PSV: Probable line-ups

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Coutinho; Messi, Suarez, Dembele

PSV v Utrecht - Eredivisie
van Bommel is likely to field an unchanged XI

PSV (4-3-3): Zoet; Dumfries, Schwaab, Viergever, Angelino; Rosario, Pereiro, Hendrix; Lozano, de Jong, Bergwijn


Barcelona v PSV: Form guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Barcelona: W-W-W-W-W

PSV: W-W-W-W-W


Barcelona v PSV: Head-to-head

Barcelona wins: 2

PSV wins: 1

Draws: 3


Barcelona v PSV: Key players

Barcelona:

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga
Roberto skipping past a defender

Sergi Roberto will enter this game on a fresh note, having been rested in the previous match versus Real Sociedad. Hence, his energy levels will be sharp and high. He will charge up and down the pitch and is expected to enjoy lots of possession high up the right flank.

With a fantastic delivery and crossing ability, Roberto could create a handful of clear-cut opportunities for his side. And as we all know, a handful of opportunities are more than sufficient for Messi and co.

PSV:

PSV v FC BATE Borisov - UEFA Champions League
Lozano is a live wire on the field

No prizes for guessing, Hirving Lozano is the player to watch out for. The Mexican has carried his impeccable World Cup form to the Eredivisie as he already has four goals and an assist in five games so far. The 23-year-old has a knack of stepping up from goal-scoring positions and converting his chances. A moment is all he needs. Ultimately, that is what matters when you're up against Barcelona.


Barcelona v PSV: Prediction

Although PSV has endured a stunning start to their season with five wins out of five, Barcelona at the Nou Camp is a different ball game altogether. One can expect them to fancy a couple of good chances on goal, but the home side should see out this one rather comfortably in the end. Barcelona's front three and Coutinho will prove to be too powerful for the Dutch outfit.

Predicted score: Barcelona 2-0 PSV


Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football PSV Eindhoven Football Sergi Roberto Philippe Coutinho Ernesto Valverde
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
UCL Match Preview: Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Barcelona's predicted...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: How Barcelona could...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
A Good Omen For The Flying Dutchmen
RELATED STORY
Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 8 matches to look forward...
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial Luis Suarez moments
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Group stage predictions
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why FC Barcelona will win the UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Today BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
Today INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
Tomorrow CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
Tomorrow CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
Tomorrow GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
Tomorrow SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
Tomorrow SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
Tomorrow AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us