Barcelona vs Villarreal: Match preview, team news, predictions, betting odds, venue & where to watch details | La Liga 2018-19

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
01 Dec 2018, 08:31 IST

Can FC Barcelona win their first league match since the defeat to Betis?
Can FC Barcelona win their first league match since the defeat to Betis?

After a comfortable victory over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, Barcelona turn their attention to the La Liga where they face Villarreal at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana have failed to win the last 2 league matches resulting in Sevilla snatching the top spot with a single point lead.

Barcelona has been a bit inconsistent in the league season, when compared to their previous ones, with the Blaugrana suffering their first home defeat in 42 matches against Real Betis a couple of weeks ago. The failure of the Catalonians to keep a clean sheet at the Camp Nou since August is another alarming factor.

Meanwhile, Villarreal is searching for the fourth win of the season in what has been a poor start to the season that has seen the yellow submarine languishing 16th in the table

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Kickoff Information

Date: 2nd December 2018

Time: 18:30(local time), 23:00 (IST)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Livestream: La Liga Facebook page

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Team News

FC Barcelona will be without a proper centre-forward with Uruguayan out injured
FC Barcelona will be without a proper centre-forward with Uruguayan out injured

Barcelona will be without striker Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan suffered a knee injury.

Midfielders Arthur Melo, Rafinha and Sergi Roberto are all sidelined with injury while Samuel Umtiti is doubtful for the fixture.

Villarreal has been plagued with injuries this season with many of their star performers still recovering from their injuries. Bruno Soriano and Javi Fuego are set to miss the match with injuries.

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Probable Line-up

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Busquets, Vidal, Rakitic, Dembele, Messi, Coutinho

Villarreal: Asenjo, Mario, Funes Mori, Ruiz, Pedraza Sag, Caseres, Trigueros, Cazorla, Fornals, Chukwueze, Gerard.

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive matches

Barcelona: W-D-L-D-W

Villarreal: D-W-D-D-D

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Betting Odds

(Bet 365)

Barcelona: 1.25

Villarreal: 11.00

Draw: 6.50

Barcelona vs Villarreal: Prediction

The match is expected to produce goals with Barcelona already knocking in 26 goals at the Camp Nou this season so far but the failure of the home side to keep a clean sheet since August will most likely see Villarreal scoring.

The match presets Barcelona with an opportunity to get back to winning ways after the travellers have found it hard to get a win.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Villarreal

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Villarreal Club de Futbol Football Lionel Messi Philippe Coutinho Ernesto Valverde Camp Nou Stadium
Varun Nair
ANALYST
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 14
FT RAY EIB
1 - 0
 Rayo Vallecano vs Eibar
Today CEL HUE 05:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Huesca
Today REA LEG 08:45 PM Real Valladolid vs Leganés
Today GET ESP 11:00 PM Getafe vs Espanyol
Tomorrow REA VAL 01:15 AM Real Madrid vs Valencia
Tomorrow REA REA 04:30 PM Real Betis vs Real Sociedad
Tomorrow GIR ATL 08:45 PM Girona vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow BAR VIL 11:00 PM Barcelona vs Villarreal
03 Dec DEP SEV 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla
04 Dec LEV ATH 01:30 AM Levante vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
