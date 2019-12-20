Barcelona vs Alaves Preview, Predicted XI, Team news and More | La Liga 2019-20

Action returns to the Spanish top-flight this weekend, with Barcelona hosting CD Alaves at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans currently sit joint-top of the table with arch-rivals Real Madrid. Their visitors are slightly above the relegation places in 14th and would look to reignite their campaign, having failed to taste victory in any of their last three fixtures.

Barcelona vs Alaves Head-to-Head

Both sides have met each other on 23 occasions in the past, with Barcelona expectedly having the advantage.

The Blaugrana have gotten the better of Alaves 17 times, while two games have ended in a stalemate, with 57 goals scored and 17 conceded by Barca.

Barcelona form guide: DDWWW

Alaves form guide: DLLWW

Barcelona v Alaves Team News

A lot of players have returned to full fitness for Barcelona in recent weeks and the only injury concerns for Ernesto Valverde heading into their clash with Alaves are Ousmane Dembele (Hamstring) and Arthur (Adductor).

Injuries: Ousmane Dembele, Arthur

Suspension: Luis Suarez is one yellow card away from a suspension

Barcelona v Alaves Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ivan Rakitic; Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Barcelona v Alaves Prediction

Barcelona have had consecutive draws domestically to halt their momentum and they put up a listless display in their last outing against Real Madrid in what was a dull El Clasico.

As such, the Catalans would be eager to make amends in front of their fans against an Alaves side whom they have won their last six fixtures, scoring 18 goals and conceding just two.

Their charge would be led by their skipper Lionel Messi who heads into the game with the uncharacteristic form of having not scored in each of his last two games and he would be anxious to rediscover his scoring touch.

For their part, Alaves have been solid this season but their away form has left a lot to be desired, with the Basque club having won just one of their eight fixtures on the road to date.

They would, however, have fond memories of their visit to the Camp Nou in September 2016 when they pulled off a shock 2-1 victory over Barcelona but the chances of them repeating such feat is slim at best.

Prediction: Barcelona 5-1 Alaves

