Barcelona vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Almeria lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona outfit in an important clash at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Almeria Preview

Almeria are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side stunned Celta Vigo with a 3-1 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive on the domestic front. The Catalan giants secured a 4-2 victory against Viktoria Plzen in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Barcelona vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against Almeria and have won 10 out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, with the other two matches ending in draws.

Barcelona have scored 37 goals in their 12 La Liga games against Almeria and have found the back of the net at least once in each of these matches.

Barcelona have won their last six home games against Almeria in La Liga and have scored at least three goals in each of their last three such matches.

Barcelona have won 10 of their 12 La Liga games this season and have conceded only four goals - the second-lowest tally of goals conceded at this stage in the competition.

Almeria have won three of their last five games in La Liga but secured all their victories at home - their previous away victory in the competition came in 2015.

Barcelona have faced only 86 shots in their 12 La Liga games so far - the lowest tally that they have faced in this regard at this stage of the season since the 2011-12 campaign.

Barcelona vs Almeria Prediction

Barcelona have been impressive in La Liga this season but have not met their European expectations. The Catalans need to be at their best to keep up with Real Madrid in the league table and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Almeria have stepped up admirably this season but face a formidable test this weekend. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Almeria

Barcelona vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

