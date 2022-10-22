Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd October 2022

Barcelona are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Basque outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Getafe this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have managed to bounce back after a difficult week. The Catalan giants thrashed Villarreal by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will need to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 40 out of the last 63 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 10 victories.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 20 home games against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga - their best run against the Basque side in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have failed to secure an away victory against Barcelona since 2001 - their second-worst such run in La Liga.

Athletic Bilbao have collected points in only one of their last 18 matches at the Camp Nou - in 2018 with Ernesto Valverde as the Catalans' manager.

Barcelona have not conceded in their last five La Liga home games - their best such run in the competition since 2011.

Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last three matches in La Liga - their worst such run in the competition since December 2021.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Barcelona have managed to recover from their poor results this month and were in excellent form against Villarreal. Robert Lewandowski has been prolific for the Blaugrana this season and will be intent on adding to his burgeoning goal tally this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Barcelona in the past. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes