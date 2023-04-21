Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have been impressive so far this season. Los Colchoneros edged Almeria to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Catalan outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Getafe last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good historical record against Atletico Madrid and have won 97 out of the last 222 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atletico Madrid's 75 victories.

After a winless run of four matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, Barcelona have won each of their last four such matches in the competition.

After two home defeats against Atletico Madrid in 2005 and 2006, Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 16 such games against Los Colchoneros in La Liga.

Barcelona have played out 0-0 draws in the last two La Liga matches - they have not played out three such draws in a row in the competition since 2016.

Atletico Madrid have won their last six matches in La Liga - the joint-best league run alongside Manchester City in Europe's top five leagues.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Barcelona have been fairly impressive so far this season but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. The Catalans have struggled to create in the final third and will need to be at their best against a robust opponent.

Atletico Madrid have hit their stride this season and will look to further cement their top-four spot this weekend. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Barcelona 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

