Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd December 2023

Spanish football is back with another round of fixtures this weekend as Xavi's Barcelona host an impressive Atletico Madrid side in a massive La Liga clash at the Montjuic on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Barcelona are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Catalan side edged FC Porto to a narrow 2-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. Los Colchoneros eased past Feyenoord by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good historical record against Atletico Madrid and have won 108 out of the 240 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atletico Madrid's 76 victories.

After a winless run of three matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, Barcelona have won each of their three such games in the competition with Xavi in charge.

Atletico Madrid are winless in their last 17 matches away from home against Barcelona in La Liga, with their previous such victory in the competition coming by a 3-1 margin in February 2006.

Barcelona have already lost their home game against Real Madrid in La Liga this season and could lose both home games against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in a single season for only the third time in their history.

Barcelona have won only nine of their first 14 matches in La Liga - they have gone on to lift the trophy on only one of the last seven occasions they were in such a position.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Barcelona have been uncharacteristically ineffective this season and have several issues to address ahead of this match. The likes of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski have flattered to deceive this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Atletico Madrid have exceeded expectations so far and have thrived under Diego Someone this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Barcelona 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes