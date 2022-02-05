Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 6th February 2022

Barcelona are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with top-four rivals Atletico Madrid in a crucial encounter at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have flattered to deceive under Diego Simeone this season. The reigning Spanish champions pulled off a stunning comeback to secure a 3-2 victory against Valencia in their previous league game and will need a similar performance in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Catalans scrapped their way to a narrow 1-0 victory against Deportivo Alaves last month and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good record against Atletico Madrid and have won 27 out of 55 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atletico Madrid's 13 victories.

Barcelona have failed to score in their last three league games against Atletico Madrid and have suffered defeat in two of these matches.

Barcelona are unbeaten in 15 consecutive league games against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou, with their previous defeat coming in 2006.

Atletico Madrid have conceded 26 La Liga goals in their first 21 games of the season - their highest tally in 10 years.

Barcelona have lost only one of the last 11 games in La Liga and have shown definitive signs of improvement under Xavi.

Atletico Madrid are winless in their last four away games in La Liga and will need to end their poor run of form away from home this weekend.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Barcelona have managed to improve with Xavi and Joan Laporta at the helm but have their work cut out for them to secure a top-four finish. The Catalan giants have several issues to address at the moment and will look to get the most out of the likes of Ferran Torres and Adama Traore this month.

Atletico Madrid have also been a shadow of their former selves this season but did manage an emphatic victory against the Blaugrana in the reverse fixture. Barcelona have stepped up in recent months, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Barcelona

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Ferran Torres to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi