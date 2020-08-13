Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: 5 players to watch out for | Champions League 2019-20

In what will be the most eye-catching match in the quarterfinal stage of this season's UEFA Champions League, Barcelona clash against title favourites and treble-chasing Bayern Munich on Friday evening.

Two of Europe's biggest clubs, both Barcelona and Bayern Munich are coming off emphatic Round of 16 wins to secure a place in this fixture. Barcelona banked on a first-half attacking flurry to see off Napoli whereas Bayern Munich added insult to Chelsea's injury by beating them 4-1 on the night and 7-1 on aggregate.

The rosters of both clubs are two of the deepest in all of Europe, with top-quality players in every position. There is enough personnel on either side who are capable of taking over a game to push their team over the line.

From Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi to Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, there is certainly no lack of offensive quality in either team. As a result, the responsibility of winning this match might land on the shoulders of the midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers - as there is a good chance that both attacks might nullify each other.

On that note, let's take a look at five players you need to watch out for in Barcelona's Champions League quarterfinal with Bayern Munich.

Five players to watch out for Barcelona's Champions League quarterfinal with Bayern Munich:

#5: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Alphonso Davies’ first half by numbers vs. Chelsea:



100% defensive aerial duels won

4 ball recoveries (joint-most)

2 interceptions (most)

0 times dribbled past



Demonstrating his defensive capabilities. 💪 pic.twitter.com/B31w6dTIjP — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 8, 2020

Bayern Munich's 19-year-old Canadian sensation Alphonso Davies is already gunning for top spot among players in his position.

The teenager doesn't turn 20 until November this year, but a lack of experience hasn't stopped the youngster from dominating games from the left-back position. He's considered one of the few elite footballers on the planet in his position; given his tender age, it is quite an achievement.

The speedster will have to play one of the best games of his young career against Barcelona if Bayern Munich are to get one over their old rivals. He will be tasked with keeping none other than Lionel Messi at bay, while also contending with additional trouble in the form of Nelson Semedo who loves venturing forward.

Davies' greatest asset is his athleticism, which allows him to run up and down the left flank, as he contributes heavily in both attack and defence. His presence on the offensive end is often key for Bayern Munich to set up to play, and he'll have to do well to balance his two duties against Barcelona on Friday.

#4: Clement Lenglet (Barcelona)

🔎 | FOCUS



Clément Lenglet vs Napoli:



⏱️ 90' played

👌 89 touches (most for Barcelona)

⚽️ 1 goal

🔭 5/7 acc. long balls

👟 69/73 acc. passes

🛑 4 blocked shots

🚀 3 clearances

🧲 2 interceptions

📈 8.3 SofaScore rating



Strong performance by the French defender! 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/Ug8qo2i863 — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) August 8, 2020

25-year-old centre-back Clement Lenglet has been Barcelona's best defender in the 2019-20 season, and the Catalans will need nothing less than another solid performance at the back from the Frenchman.

Bayern Munich are one of the fiercest offensive teams in the world right now, while the Blaugrana's defence has looked far from convincing this season.

Lenglet has been a bright spot in a Barcelona defence guilty of making one error too many. He has shown impressive composure on the ball, and his aerial ability has improved significantly.

He's truly one of the world's best in his position, and rightfully so. His presence was one of the main reasons why Barcelona have found themselves in the Champions League quarterfinals in the first place. His goal against Napoli settled Barcelona's nerves early on, and he coupled that with great defending in the second half to ensure that his club qualified comfortably to the next round.

Against Bayern Munich, Lenglet will be tasked with keeping arguably the best striker in football currently - Robert Lewandowski - quiet. Bayern's offence flows through Lewandowski, and Barcelonaa will take a massive step towards qualification if Lenglet has a memorable game.