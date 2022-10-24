Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another massive fixture this week as Bayern Munich lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in a crucial encounter at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have managed to hit their stride over the past month. The Bavarian outfit eased past TSG Hoffenheim by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona are in second place in the La Liga table at the moment but have struggled on the European front this season. The Blaugrana thrashed Athletic Bilbao by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this week.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent record against Barcelona and have won 11 out of the 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Barcelona's paltry three victories.

Barcelona have lost their last five matches against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League - their worst record against a single opponent in the competition.

Bayern Munich have won three of their five away games against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League - more than any other team in the history of the competition.

Barcelona have lost their last two home games against German opponents in European competitions and have never suffered three such defeats in a row in their history.

Bayern Munich have suffered defeat on only one occasion in their last five away games against Spanish opponents but did lose their previous such game against Villarreal last year.

If Barcelona suffer defeat in this fixture, they could be eliminated from the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in consecutive campaigns for only the second time in their history.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Barcelona have managed to recover from their defeats against Inter Milan and Real Madrid but will need a miracle to reach the knock-outs of the UEFA Champions League. The Catalans are essentially playing for pride at the moment and will need Robert Lewandowski to step up against his former side this week.

Bayern Munich have grown in stature since the start of the season and can be virtually unstoppable on their day. Barcelona will have their home crowd behind them, however, and could hold the Bavarians to a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Bayern Munich

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

