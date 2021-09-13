Barcelona vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is set to witness another rendition of a historically eventful tie this week as Barcelona take on Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou on Tuesday. Bayern Munich have tormented Barcelona in the past and will be intent on replicating their legendary successes against the Catalan giants.

Barcelona are not the team they were two years ago and have improved as a unit in recent months. The Blaugrana have made progress with their transition but will need to address several issues to stand a chance against Nagelsmann's side this week.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have been impressive over the past year and can be ruthlessly efficient on their day. The reigning German champions will want to reclaim their European crown this season and need to be at their best on Tuesday.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich have an exceptional record against Barcelona and have won eight out of 13 official fixtures played between the two teams. Barcelona have managed only three victories against Bayern Munich and will need to step up on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two European giants famously ended in an 8-2 victory for Bayern Munich. Barcelona recorded their worst-ever defeat in a UEFA Champions League fixture on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Barcelona form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Team News

Barcelona need to step up this week

Barcelona

Martin Braithwaite picked up a long-term injury last week and has been ruled out of this match. With the Danish striker unavailable and Ansu Fati yet to complete his recovery, new signing Luuk de Jong could make his first appearance against Bayern Munich.

Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero are also injured and remain sidelined for this match. Sergino Dest picked up a knock during the international break and could be replaced by Sergi Roberto this week.

Injured: Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero

Doubtful: Sergino Dest

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich have an excellent squad

Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry was taken off against RB Leipzig over the weekend and is unlikely to play a part in this match. Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane have been impressive this season and should line up alongside Robert Lewandowski in Bayern Munich's forward line.

Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso are injured at the moment and will be unable to feature in this match. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka dominated Barcelona's midfield in their previous meeting and will be intent on replicating their performances on Tuesday.

Injured: Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso

Doubtful: Serge Gnabry

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Philippe Coutinho, Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Barcelona have several demons to exorcise this week and will have to field several players who were humiliated by Bayern Munich less than two seasons ago. While much has been said about Barcelona's transition under Ronald Koeman, this fixture will likely present a true marker of their growth.

Bayern Munich are not the invincible beast they were under Hansi Flick but the fact that they have scored 21 goals in their last three games should send a few shudders down Barcelona's spine. The Catalans are unlikely to be humiliated again in front of their home crowd but Bayern Munich still hold the edge on paper.

Prediction: Barcelona 1-3 Bayern Munich

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi