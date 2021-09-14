Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League features a massive fixture this week as Barcelona host Bayern Munich in a Group E match at the Camp Nou on Tuesday. Bayern Munich humiliated the Catalans in their previous meeting and will want to inflict further misery on the La Liga giants this week.

Barcelona failed to win the La Liga title last season and have largely blown hot and cold under Ronald Koeman. The Blaugrana will also have to do without the magic of Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have scored an astonishing 21 goals in their last three matches and will be confident ahead of this game. The Bavarians can be unstoppable on the day and have already hit their stride under Julian Nagelsmann this season.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Team News

Barcelona need to step up this week

Barcelona

Martin Braithwaite picked up a long-term injury last week and has been ruled out of this match. With the Danish striker unavailable and Ansu Fati yet to complete his recovery, new signing Luuk de Jong could make his first appearance against Bayern Munich.

Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero are also injured and remain sidelined for this match. Sergino Dest picked up a knock during the international break and could be replaced by Sergi Roberto this week.

Injured: Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero

Doubtful: Sergino Dest

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich have an excellent squad

Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry was taken off against RB Leipzig over the weekend and is unlikely to play a part in this match. Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane have been impressive this season and should line up alongside Robert Lewandowski in Bayern Munich's forward line.

Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso are injured at the moment and will be unable to feature in this match. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka dominated Barcelona's midfield in their previous meeting and will be intent on replicating their performances on Tuesday.

Injured: Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso

Doubtful: Serge Gnabry

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich kick off?

India: 15th September 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 14th September 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 14th September 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: TUDN USA, UniMas, Univision Now

UK: BT Sport 3

How to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich?

India: SonyLIV, JioTV

USA: TUDN App, Paramount+

UK: BT Sport App

