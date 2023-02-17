Barcelona vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Cadiz lock horns with Xavi's impressive Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Cadiz Preview

Cadiz are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The away side defeated Girona by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form on the domestic front. The Catalan giants were held to a 2-2 draw by Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League in their previous game and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Barcelona vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Cadiz and have won four of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's two victories during this period.

After a run of six consecutive victories against Cadiz leading up to 2006 in La Liga, Barcelona have managed to win only one of their last five such games in the competition.

Barcelona have lost only one of their last 14 home games against Cadiz in La Liga but did lose their previous such match by a 1-0 margin in April last year.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 12 matches in La Liga and could equal their best unbeaten streak under Xavi.

Cadiz have suffered defeat in their last two away games in La Liga and have not suffered three such defeats in the competition since 2006.

Barcelona vs Cadiz Prediction

Barcelona have an exceptional squad at their disposal but did have a few chinks in their armour against Manchester United. With Pedri injured, the likes of Gavi and Frenkie de Jong will need to step up and shoulder the creative burden this weekend.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Tests this morning have confirmed that Pedri has injured his right hamstring. The player will be unavailable for selection until he recovers. Tests this morning have confirmed that Pedri has injured his right hamstring. The player will be unavailable for selection until he recovers. https://t.co/Oy6zgVw1AN

Cadiz have troubled the Catalans in the past and will be intent on pulling off an upset in this match. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Cadiz

Barcelona vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes