Barcelona vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Cadiz lock horns with Xavi's impressive Barcelona side in a crucial encounter at the Estadi de Montjuic on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Cadiz Preview

Cadiz are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have made a positive start to their league campaign. The away side edged Deportivo Alaves to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and endured a difficult start to their La Liga season. The Catalan giants were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Getafe in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Barcelona vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a fairly impressive recent record against Cadiz and have won four out of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's two victories.

After a winless run of four matches against Cadiz in La Liga, Barcelona have won each of their last two such matches in the competition without conceding a single goal.

After a winning run of 11 matches at home against Cadiz in La Liga, Barcelona have dropped points in two of their last three such matches in the competition.

After a run of 15 victories in 19 matches in La Liga, Barcelona have managed to win only one of their last five matches in the competition.

Cadiz are winless in their last five matches away from home in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since March 2021.

Barcelona vs Cadiz Prediction

Barcelona have a formidable squad at their disposal but will need to hit their stride to keep pace with their rivals in the title race. Robert Lewandowski failed to break the deadlock against Getafe and will look to make amends this weekend.

Cadiz can pack a punch on their day and have managed to trouble the Blaugrana in the past. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-1 Cadiz

Barcelona vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes