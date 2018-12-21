Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: Match preview, predicted line-ups, head to head, time & venue details, and Fantasy Football Tips | LaLiga 2018-19

Barcelona will play their 17th match of this edition of LaLiga against Celta Vigo on 22 December Saturday. Barcelona is at the first position of this La Liga table while Celta Vigo is at the ninth position.

Let's have a look at the match preview, predicted starting lineups and fantasy football tips ahead of this encounter:

Match Date and Day: 22nd December, Saturday.

Match Time: 18:30 Local Time.

Match Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

Head to Head: Both teams have played a total of 19 games against each other, out of which Barcelona has won 11 games, Celta Vigo has won a total of 4 games and rest ended in a draw.

Last 5 Matches:

Barcelona - L, D, W, W, W

Celta Vigo - L, L, W, W, D

Match preview and predicted starting lineups

Barcelona

Barcelona played their last game of this season against Levante which they won 5-0 and will be looking for another victory when they face Celta Vigo. Lionel Messi scored a hattrick in that game and along with him both Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique also scored a goal.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (GK), Lionel Messi (C), Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Thomas Vermaelen, Jordi Alba, Arturo Vidal, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, and Luis Suarez.

Celta Vigo:

Celta Vigo played their last La Liga game against Leganes which ended in a draw, they will also look for a win over the defending La Liga champions Barca.

Predicted Starting Lineup: Ruben Blanco (GK), Hugo Mallo (C), David Costas, Nestor Araujo, David Junca, Sofiane Boufal, Brais Mendez, Okay Yokuslu, Jozabed, Maxi Gomez, and Iago Aspas.

Fantasy football tips and fantasy league teams:

Barcelona

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Defender: Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Hugo Mallo, and David Costas.

MidFielder: Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, and Okay Yokuslu.

Striker: Maxi Gomez, Luis Suarez (VC) and Lionel Messi (C).

Celta Vigo

Goalkeeper: Ruben Blanco.

Defender: Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, and Nestor Araujo.

MidFielder: Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic (VC), Okay Yokuslu, and Arturo Vidal.

Striker: Maxi Gomez, Luis Suarez, and Lionel Messi (C).

Key players to choose as captain and vice-captain:

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Maxi Gomez, Nestor Araujo, Okay Yokuslu, Gerard Pique, and Hugo Mallo.

