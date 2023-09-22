Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd September 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo take on Xavi's impressive Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Galician outfit slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mallorca last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Catalan giants thrashed Royal Antwerp by a comprehensive 5-0 margin and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 19 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 11 victories.

Barcelona have won 10 of their last 13 matches at home against Celta Vigo in La Liga and have scored a total of 35 goals against the Galicians in these matches.

Celta Vigo have won six of their last 20 matches against Barcelona over the past decade - only Real Madrid have defeated the Blaugrana on more occasions during this period.

Barcelona have failed to find the back of the net in only one of their last 54 matches at home against Celta Vigo in La Liga, with their only such result coming in a 1-0 defeat in 2014.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Barcelona have been in brilliant touch this season and have scored 10 goals in their last two matches. Joao Felix is back to his best at the club and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Celta Vigo have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year and will need to play out of their skins on Saturday. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-1 Celta Vigo

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Joao Felix to score - Yes