Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Barcelona will invite Celta Vigo to Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in La Liga on Saturday. Barça have a four-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Celta are in seventh place and trail the league leader by 27 points.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten record in La Liga in 2025. After a 1-1 draw against Real Betis earlier this month, they registered a narrow 1-0 away win over Leganes last week. They got on the scoresheet thanks to an own goal from Jorge Sáenz in the second half.

Their unbeaten streak was ended after 24 games on Tuesday, as they suffered a 3-1 away loss to Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. It was their first loss of the year, but they progressed to the semifinals 5-3 on aggregate.

The visitors, meanwhile, saw their unbeaten streak end after eight games last week, as they lost 2-0 at home to Espanyol. They failed to score for the first time in 2025 and will look to return to goal-scoring ways.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 133 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 73 wins. Celta have 28 wins to their name, and 32 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in November, with that match ending in a 2-2 draw. Interestingly, Barcelona scored at least two goals for the fourth match in a row against the visitors in that draw.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last four away games, recording two consecutive wins.

The hosts have the best goalscoring record in La Liga this season, scoring 84 goals in 31 games, 40 more than Celta.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Blaugrana suffered their first loss of 2025 earlier this week and will look to bounce back in this home game. Notably, they are unbeaten in their 12 home games in 2025, recording nine wins. They have scored at least three goals in six of their last seven home games and will look to continue their prolific run here.

Alejandro Balde was injured against Leganes and will miss this match. Marc Casado is nursing a knee injury and will sit this one out alongside Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is expected to return later this month.

Los Celestes suffered their first league defeat since February last week. Notably, the loss was registered at home, and they are unbeaten in their last four away games. Nonetheless, they have lost six of their last seven away meetings against the league leaders while conceding 19 goals.

Carl Starfelt picked up a hamstring injury in the loss against Espanyol last week and is sidelined for at least two weeks. Hugo Álvarez continues to struggle with match fitness.

Barça have an unbeaten home record in 2025 and have also been the better side in recent meetings against Celta Vigo. With that in mind, we back the hosts to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Celta Vigo

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

