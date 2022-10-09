Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Barcelona will entertain Celta Vigo at Camp Nou in La Liga on Sunday (October 9). The hosts will return to top spot in the standings with a win.

The Blaugrana have kicked off their league campaign in spectacular fashion, winning six straight games after a goalless draw at home in their campaign opener against Rayo Vallecano.

They eked out a narrow 1-0 away win at Mallorca in their last outing. Barcelona have been unable to replicate their league form in the UEFA Champions League, though, failing to score in two straight losses.

Celta, as expected, find themselves in midtable after seven games. They returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats, with Garbi Viega's ninth-minute winner helping them beat Real Betis.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 128 times across competitions. As expected, Barcelona have dominated proceedings against their western rivals with 70 wins to Celta's 27, while 31 games have ended in draws.

Barcelona have the best defensive record in the league, conceding just once in seven games, keeping clean sheets in their last five. Celta, meanwhile, have conceded 13 times.

Barcelona are unbeaten in 18 of their last 20 home games against Celta across competitions.

The Blaugrana also boast the best-attacking record in the competition, scoring 19 goals, as many as reigning champions Real Madrid.

Celta have lost their last two away games in La Liga. Interestingly, they won 2-1 at Barcelona last year.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona have produced some eye-catching performances in La Liga this season and are strong favourites at home against Celta. Having not conceded in five games, Marc-Andre ter Stegen could continue the trend.

Celta have been inconsistent this term and should not cause any problems for the in-form hosts. An easy win seems to be on the cards for Barcelona.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Celta Vigo

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Robert Lewandowski to score any time - Yes

