Barcelona vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Fresh off a disappointing draw at Levante, Barcelona will aim to return to winning ways when they welcome Celta Vigo to the Camp Nou on Sunday.

The visitors head into this tie in superb form and will be aiming to extend their winning streak to five games.

Barcelona's chances of claiming the La Liga title suffered a major blow when they were held to a 3-3 draw by 13th-placed Levante.

Despite controlling proceedings and holding a two-goal lead at the break, Ronald Koeman's men were forced to rue their mistakes as the visitors came from behind to snatch a point.

The result saw Barcelona drop four points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid and two points behind Real Madrid.

With just two games to the end of the season, Barcelona will aim to finish their league campaign strongly, having already claimed the Copa Del Rey title.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo continued their excellent run of results as they grabbed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Getafe last time out.

In a closely-fought contest, former Manchester City and Sevilla striker Nolito scored to hand Eduardo Coudet's men their 13th win of the season.

This superb run of results has seen Celta Vigo surge to eighth place in the league standings, five points behind Villareal and four points above Athletic Club.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

With 17 wins from their last 37 meetings, Barcelona head into Sunday's tie as the superior side in this fixture. The visitors have picked up nine wins, while 11 games have ended in draws.

Barcelona are currently on a three-game unbeaten run against Celta Vigo. Their most recent encounter came back in October, when the Catalan giants claimed a comfortable 3-0 win.

Barcelona Form Guide: W-L-W-D-D

Celta Vigo Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Team News

Barcelona

Barcelona will still be without the services of Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati, who have been sidelined with meniscus problems. Spanish midfielder Sergi Roberto is a doubt for this tie as he battles a tendon problem.

Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: Sergi Roberto

Suspended: None

BREAKING NEWS ❗



First team player @SergiRoberto10 is suffering from tendon discomfort in his right rectus femoris. His recovery will be assessed over the coming days. pic.twitter.com/zp3GXrJhxQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 12, 2021

Celta Vigo

In contrast, the visitors have a long injury list, with the likes of Renato Tapia, Jeison Murillo, Ruben Blanco, Emre Mor and Sergio Alvarez still sidelined with injuries.

Jose Fontán will also sit out this tie as he is in isolation after contracting COVID-19. Facundo Ferreyra and Nestor Araujo are suspended after picking up red cards in the game against Villareal.

Injured: Renato Tapia, Jeison Murillo, Ruben Blanco, Emre Mor, Sergio Alvarez

COVID-19: Jose Fontán

Suspended: Facundo Ferreyra and Nestor Araujo

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti; Jordi Alba, Ilaix Moriba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Ivan Villar; Aaron Martin, Carlos Dominguez, Joseph Aidoo, Hugo Mallo; Fran Beltran; Denis Suarez, Nolito, Brais Mendez; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Prediction

While Celta Vigo head into this game in strong form, Barcelona have been the better side for most of the season. They also boast a stronger and more experienced squad on paper and we predict they will return to winning ways on Sunday.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Celta Vigo