Barcelona vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20

Barcelona are set to play host to Eibar as they look to secure their fourth consecutive win in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

The reigning champions sit one point behind league leaders Real Madrid while Los Armeros currently occupy the 16th place, which is only three points away from the relegation zone.

The Blaugrana registered a 2-1 victory over Getafe on Saturday last week and will be looking to keep Los Blancos on their toes as they continue to fight for the top spot in La Liga. Meanwhile, the Basques lost 2-1 to Alaves last weekend to further extend their poor run of form in the league this season. The side has only won two of their last 11 games in the Spanish top-flight this term and will be hoping to get a favorable result at the daunting Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Eibar Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a massive advantage heading into the fixture as they are yet to lose to Eibar after five seasons of meetings, with their 2-2 draw at Ipurua last season the first time that they dropped points against this opposition. Their previous encounter this season ended in a 2-0 scoreline in favor of the Catalan giants, courtesy of goals from Luis Suarez and Junior Firpo.

Barcelona form guide (in all competitions): L-W-W-L-W-W

Eibar form guide (in all competitions): W-W-L-D-D-L

Barcelona vs Eibar Team News

Barcelona will remain without attacking duo of Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele while Jordi Alba picked up a groin injury against Getafe last weekend and is not expected to feature against Eibar. It remains to be seen if Martin Braithwaite will make his debut on Saturday, having joined the club on Thursday.

Injuries: Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba

Meanwhile, Eibar will face their Catalan opponents without Kike Garcia, Pedro Bigas, and Ivan Ramis as they continue their recovery from their respective injuries.

Injuries: Kike Garcia, Pedro Bigas, Ivan Ramis

Barcelona vs Eibar Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI: Marc-André Ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo; Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal; Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Eibar Predicted XI: Marko Dmitrovic; Anaitz Arbilla, Estaban Burgos, Paulo Oliveira, Jose Angel Cote; Sebastian Cristoforo, Papakouli Diop; Pedro Leon, Edu Exposito, Fabian Orellana; Sergi Enrich

Barcelona vs Eibar Prediction

Barcelona are overwhelming favorites to come out of the game with all three points, with Eibar unlikely to cause an upset considering their dismal form.

Verdict: Barcelona 2-0 Eibar

