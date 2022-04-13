Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Barcelona play host to Eintracht Frankfurt at the Camp Nou in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday.

They will both be looking to pick up an aggregate win after Ferran Torres and Ansgar Knauff scored for either side to end last week’s reverse leg all square.

There was late drama at the Ciudad de Valencia on Sunday as Luuk de Jong netted in the 92nd minute to hand Barcelona a 3-2 win over Levante in La Liga.

Xavi’s men are now unbeaten in 15 consecutive games, claiming 11 wins and four draws in that time.

Barcelona will look to keep the ball rolling as they turn their sights to the Europa League, where they were held to a 1-1 draw by Frankfurt in the first leg last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt failed to return to winning ways in the Bundesliga as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Freiburg last time out.

They have now failed to taste victory in six straight games, claiming five wins and losing once since a 2-1 win over Bochum on March 13.

Frankfurt are currently ninth in the Bundesliga standings after picking up 39 points from 29 games this season.

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt. Their first encounter came last week when the sides played out a 1-1 draw.

Barcelona Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide: L-D-D-D-D

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Barcelona

Gerard Pique (groin), Memphis Depay (hamstring), Sergino Dest (hamstring) and Sergi Roberto (tendon) will all miss the game through injuries.

Injured: Gerard Piqué, Memphis Depay, Sergino Dest, Sergi Roberto

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Tuta will serve his suspension after receiving his marching orders in last week’s reverse leg. On the injury front, Frankfurt will be without Djibril Sow, Christopher Lenz and Diant Ramaj.

Injured: Djibril Sow, Christopher Lenz, Diant Ramaj

Suspended: Tuta

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Barcelona (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Ousmane Dembéle, Pierre-Emerik Aubameyang, Ferrán Torres

Frankfurt (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; Martin Hinteregger, Makoto Hasebe, Evan Ndicka; Ansgar Knauff, Kristijan Jakic, Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrøm, Rafael Santos Borré, Daichi Kamada

Barcelona vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Barcelona head into Thursday’s game as one of the most in-form sides across Europe and will be backing themselves to see off an out-of-sorts Frankfurt side. We are tipping the Blaugrana to pick up where they left off last weekend and come away with the win against the Bundesliga side.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

