Barcelona vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Elche take on Xavi's impressive Barcelona side in an important clash at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Elche Preview

Elche are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to work hard to achieve a positive result in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The Catalan giants slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Barcelona vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against Elche and have won 26 out of the 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Elche's eight victories.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 19 matches against Elche in La Liga, with their previous league defeat against the away side coming in 1974.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 23 matches against Elche at home in La Liga - their best home record against a single opponent in the top flight.

Elche are winless in their last five matches in La Liga and have lost their last three games in the competition - their longest losing steak since 2014.

Barcelona have kept clean sheets in their last three La Liga matches - they have not kept four consecutive league matches in the competition since 2020.

Barcelona have secured 13 points in their first five La Liga matches this season - their best start to the campaign since the 2018-19 season.

Barcelona vs Elche Prediction

Barcelona have grown in stature under Xavi this season and have built an excellent squad this season. The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele can be lethal on their day and will want to step up in this match.

Elche have been in poor form so far and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Elche

Barcelona vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

