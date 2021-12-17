Barcelona vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th December 2021

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of important fixtures this weekend as Xavi's Barcelona lock horns with Elche in a crucial clash at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Elche Preview

Elche are in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves in the top flight this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Valencia last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have endured an abysmal season so far. The Catalans were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Osasuna in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Barcelona vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an exceptional record against Elche and have won eight out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, with one match resulting in shared spoils.

Barcelona are on a 17-game unbeaten run against Elche and suffered their previous defeat against the away side in 1974.

Barcelona have won only six of their first 16 games in La Liga this season - their lowest win tally at this stage of the competition since 2003.

Elche have won only one of their last nine games in La Liga and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture.

Barcelona are unbeaten against Elche at the Camp Nou and have managed 17 victories and five draws from their 22 home games against the away side.

In games where Elche have scored the first goal this season, they have gone on to drop 11 points and have managed only one victory.

Barcelona vs Elche Prediction

Barcelona have struggled to meet expectations this season but are beginning to show signs of gradual improvement under Xavi in recent weeks. The Catalans are five points behind the top four at the moment and cannot afford another poor result in what should be a comfortable encounter.

Elche have been outplayed at the Camp Nou on several occasions in the past but will look to make the most of the Blaugrana's struggles this weekend. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Elche

Barcelona vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Barcelona

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Abde Ezzalzouli to score anytime: YES

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi