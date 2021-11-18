Barcelona vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th November 2021

Xavi is set to make his debut as Barcelona's manager this weekend as the Blaugrana lock horns with arch-rivals Espanyol in the Catalan derby at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Espanyol Preview

Barcelona have struggled in La Liga under Ronald Koeman and have shockingly managed only two points in their last four league games. The Catalan giants are in desperate need of a shot in the arm and have a point to prove going into this game.

Espanyol, on the other hand, have been inconsistent this season and are in 11th place in the La Liga standings. The newly-promoted outfit eased past Granada by a 2-0 margin earlier this month and will want a similar result against their cross-city rivals in this fixture.

Barcelona vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a predictably excellent record in the Derbi Barceloni and have won 124 out of 212 matches played between the two Catalan teams, as opposed to Espanyol's 44 victories.

Barcelona have been exceptional against Espanyol in recent weeks and are unbeaten in their last 22 games against their Catalan rivals.

With only 17 points in their first 12 La Liga games of the season, Barcelona have recorded their second-lowest points tally at this point of the campaign since the turn of the century.

Loren Moron is yet to find the back of the net with Espanyol but has managed three goals and one assist in his last six matches against Barcelona.

Raul de Tomas has scored in five consecutive La Liga matches for Espanyol and could become the first player at the club to score in six league games on the trot in 17 years.

With four assists so far, Jordi Alba has the most assists for a player yet to score a goal in La Liga this season.

Barcelona vs Espanyol Prediction

Barcelona have been shockingly poor in La Liga this season and cannot afford to miss out on a top-four finish. With Xavi at the helm, the Catalan giants will look to begin their new era by making a statement of intent this weekend.

Espanyol have struggled against Barcelona in the past and will need to work hard to trouble their opponents on Saturday. Barcelona are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol

Barcelona vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Barcelona

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Memphis Depay to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction: Espanyol to win

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi