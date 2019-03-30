×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona vs Espanyol Preview: La Liga Match Preview, where to watch and more

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Preview
116   //    30 Mar 2019, 13:27 IST

Lionel Messi is back in action for Barcelona
Lionel Messi is back in action for Barcelona

The thrills and spills of the international break have taken a back-seat as the La Liga takes centre stage on Saturday. The top three in Spain: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all in action with each looking to garner as many points as possible from the weekend.

However, the tastiest clash from the weekend features the Catalan Derby between Barcelona and Espanyol.

Barcelona come into the game boasting of an enormous 10-point lead at the top of the table. Having played 28 games, the Blaugrana have accumulated 66 points with a healthy goal difference of 46.

Espanyol, on the other hand, has endured a sub-standard season with the club languishing in 13th spot after securing 34 points from 28 games.

Yet, Ernesto Valverde’s men would be naïve to take their Catalan neighbours lightly considering the feathers they’ve ruffled over the years.

Espanyol, meanwhile, would be looking to avenge their early season 4-0 defeat to the Blaugrana.


Kick-off Information

Date: 30th March 2019

Time: 15:15 (GMT), 20:45 (IST)

Advertisement

Venue: Camp Nou Stadium, Barcelona

Referee: Carlos Del Cerro Grande


Camp Nou will host the Catalan Derby
Camp Nou will host the Catalan Derby

Form Guide (Most Recent league matches first)

Barcelona: W-W-W-W-W

Espanyol: L-D-W-D-D

La Liga Head to Head (since 2005)

Barcelona: 18 wins

Espanyol: 2 wins

Draw: 8 draws

Players to Watch out for:

Lionel Messi

Barcelona's hopes will again rest on Messi
Barcelona's hopes will again rest on Messi

Lionel Messi has been the outstanding player in Europe in 2018-19. None have come close to matching the Argentine’s numbers in terms of goals and assists. The forward has notched up 29 league goals in the La Liga whereas his tally of 14 assists is also unparalleled.

Though there was an injury cloud over Messi courtesy his withdrawal from the Argentine National Team, those fears have been allayed with him taking part in training recently.

Thus, one can expect Messi to be back at his best against the old enemy as he looks to solidify his position at the top of the scoring charts. 

Luis Suarez

Suarez has rediscovered his form recently
Suarez has rediscovered his form recently

The Uruguayan has endured a topsy-turvy campaign this term with his awful displays often the subject of harsh criticism. At times in January and February, the forward looked out of sorts as his reliable touch let him down on numerous occasions.

However, recently, a switch seemed to have been flicked with Suarez turning in a string of accomplished performances.

Moreover, the forward has an enviable record against Espanyol as he has made the net bulge eight times and bagged four assists in 12 appearances.

Hence, one can look forward to another Suarez masterclass come Saturday. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona RCD Espanyol Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Ernesto Valverde Camp Nou Stadium
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Barcelona to play Espanyol in Catalan derby: current form and updates
RELATED STORY
'I have more money than the budget of Espanyol this year'- Barcelona star mocks rival ahead of the Catalan derby
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19, Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona: 3 Takeaways from the match
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19, Espanyol 0-4 FC Barcelona: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
The Catalan Capital lives and breathes Football, and not just on Derby day
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: 5 things you may not know about the Catalan Derby
RELATED STORY
Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona: 3 reasons why Barca won the Catalan derby | LaLiga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points, LaLiga 2018/19
RELATED STORY
10 greatest La Liga players of all time
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Espanyol: Leo shows why Ballon d'Or snub was criminal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
FT GIR ATH
1 - 2
 Girona vs Athletic Club
Today GET LEG 05:30 PM Getafe vs Leganés
Today BAR ESP 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Espanyol
Today CEL VIL 11:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
Tomorrow DEP ATL 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow LEV EIB 03:30 PM Levante vs Eibar
Tomorrow RAY REA 05:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis
Tomorrow SEV VAL 07:45 PM Sevilla vs Valencia
Tomorrow REA REA 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
01 Apr REA HUE 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us