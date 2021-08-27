Barcelona vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona are back in action with another La Liga match this weekend as they take on Getafe at the Camp Noy on Sunday. Barcelona have been fairly impressive over the past month and will want to win this game.

Getafe finished in 15th place in the La Liga standings last season and have plenty of work to do this year. The Madrid-based outfit has troubled Barcelona in the past and will want to take something away from this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are still coping with life without Lionel Messi and will need to find their feet this season. The Catalans were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Barcelona vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an impeccable record against Getafe and have won 26 out of 36 matches played between the two teams. Getafe have managed four victories against Barcelona and will need to step up this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 5-2 victory for Barcelona. Getafe were poor on the day and will need to be more robust to stand a chance in this fixture.

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: D-L

Getafe form guide in La Liga: L-L

Barcelona vs Getafe Team News

Memphis Depay will have to be at his best against Getafe

Barcelona

Ansu Fati, Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are currently recovering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Eric Garcia was sent off against Athletic Bilbao and is suspended for this match.

With Gerard Pique also injured at the moment, Ronald Araujo is set to line up alongside Clement Lenglet in Barcelona's defence. Pedri has been given a break after his hectic year and will likely be replaced by Sergi Roberto.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Sergio Aguero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Eric Garcia

Unavailable: Pedri

Getafe have a point to prove against Barcelona

Getafe

Sabit Abdulai and Marc Cucurella are currently recuperating from a knee injury and will be unavailable for selection. Vitolo has recovered from his knock and is available for selection.

Injured: Sabit Abdulai, Marc Cucurella

Doubtful: Vitolo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Barcelona vs Getafe Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Neto; Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong; Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Stefan Mitrovic, Djene Dakonam, Damian Suarez; Carles Alena, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Vitolo; Sandro Ramirez, Enes Unal

Barcelona vs Getafe Prediction

Barcelona have a mountain to climb this season and will need to hit their stride to reclaim the La Liga crown. The Catalans have been impressive under Ronald Koeman but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency in the league.

Getafe are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and will likely employ a deep block at the Camp Nou. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Getafe

