Barcelona vs Gimnastic Tarragona: Where to watch in India, USA and UK

Barcelona begin their preparations for a crucial new season this week as they take on Gimnastic Tarragona in a pre-season friendly at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Wednesday. The two Catalan sides have traditionally played a friendly in July and will look to seize the initiative in this match.

Gimnastic Tarragona plied their trade in Segunda Division B last year and can pack a punch on their day. The Catalan outfit is making a few changes to its squad this year and will be intent on proving its mettle this week.

Barcelona, on the other hand, seem a resurgent force under Ronald Koeman and will need to win silverware this season. The Blaugrana are equipped with a blend of youth and experience this year and have a point to prove in the coming weeks.

🎥 An insider's view of @Memphis's first day at Barça pic.twitter.com/Oa9Aywn2MZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 21, 2021

Barcelona vs Gimnastic Tarragona Team News

Barcelona have a depleted squad

Barcelona

Pedri is representing Spain at the Olympics and will be unable to feature in this game. Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are currently recovering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this match.

Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, and Antoine Griezmann joined Barcelona's training sessions this week but are unlikely to play a part in this match. Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba are enjoying extended breaks after a gruelling summer of international football. \

Alex Collado and Nico Gonzalez have been training with the first team and will be given opportunities to impress this week. Barcelona have also signed Austrian wonderkid Yusuf Demir and the starlet could make an appearance in this match.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Doubtful: Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann, Clement Lenglet

Unavailable: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Ronald Araujo

Gimnastic Tarragona have a point to prove

Gimnastic Tarragona

Gimnastic Tarragona have made changes to their squad this summer and will look to their new recruits for inspiration in this match. The away side has plenty of work to do to stand a chance against Barcelona.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Barcelona and Gimnastic Tarragona kick off?

India: 21st July 2021, at 10:30 PM

USA: 21st July 2021, at 1 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 12 PM (Central Standard Time), 10 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 21st July 2021, at 6 PM

Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Gimnastic Tarragona on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: ESPN App

UK: Sky Sports

How to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Gimnastic Tarragona?

India: Barca TV+

USA: ESPN+, Barca TV+

UK: BarcaTV+, Sky Sports

Also Read: Barcelona vs Gimnastic Tarragona prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi