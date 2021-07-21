Barcelona vs Gimnastic Tarragona prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Barcelona kick off their pre-season schedule with their first game this season as they lock horns with Gimnastic Tarragona at the Estadi Johan Cruyff this week. The Blaugrana have an impressive youth setup and will look to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Gimnastic Tarragona reached the second phase of Segunda Division B last season but were unable to secure promotion. The Catalan outfit has made a few changes in recent weeks and will look to stun their neighbours on Wednesday.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have shown improvement under Ronald Koeman and will look to add to their Copa del Rey success this year. The Camp Nou side has been active in the transfer market and the next few weeks could prove critical to its immediate future as a bonafide European giant.

Barcelona vs Gimnastic Tarragona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Gimnastic Tarragona and have won five out of the last seven games played between the two teams. Gimnastic Tarragona have managed to win only one of these games and will need to step up this week.

The previous meeting between the two Catalan sides took place last year and ended in a comfortable 3-1 victory for Barcelona. Gimnastic Tarragona have struggled in this fixture and have a point to prove this week.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Barcelona vs Gimnastic Tarragona Team News

Barcelona have a depleted squad

Barcelona

Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are currently recovering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Pedri is representing Spain at the Olympics and will be unable to feature in this game.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba are enjoying extended breaks after a gruelling summer of international football. Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, and Antoine Griezmann joined Barcelona's training sessions this week but are unlikely to play a part in this match.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Doubtful: Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann

Unavailable: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet

Gimnastic Tarragona have a point to prove

Gimnastic Tarragona

Gimnastic Tarragona have made changes to their squad this summer and will look to their new recruits for inspiration in this match. The Catalan outfit will need to field its best team against Barcelona.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Gimnastic Tarragona Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Inaki Pena; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Santiago Ramos Mingo, Sergino Dest; Nico Gonzalez, Miralem Pjanic, Riqui Puig; Yusuf Demir, Alex Collado, Jordi Escobar

⚡️ 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 𝙉𝙊𝙒 ⚡️ Barça training session ahead of preseason opener!



🖥: https://t.co/v28AM27Zzq pic.twitter.com/ow1JBw0bbw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2021

Gimnastic Tarragona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manu Garcia; Carlos Albarran, Pol Domingo, Marc Trilles, Joan Oriol; Jannick Buyla, Francesc Fullana; Robert Simon, Pedro Del Campo, Fran Carbia; Pedro Martin

Barcelona vs Gimnastic Tarragona Prediction

Barcelona's youth academy has produced a few gems over the years and the likes of Alex Collado and Nico Gonzalez will get their opportunities this month. The Catalans have also signed Yusuf Demir this summer and the Austrian wonderkid will look to impress Ronald Koeman this week.

Gimnastic Tarragona will view this game as an opportunity to prepare for another promotion bid and will look to hold their own on Wednesday. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Gimnastic Tarragona

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021: Football schedule, groups, and fixtures

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi