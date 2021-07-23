Barcelona vs Girona prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Barcelona are back in action with another pre-season friendly this weekend as they lock horns with Girona at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Saturday. Barcelona have assembled an impressive squad this year and will be intent on making their mark in this match.

Girona suffered a devastating defeat against Rayo Vallecano in the Segunda Division promotion playoffs earlier this year and will have to spend another season in the second division. The away side can pack a punch on its day and will want to prove its mettle in this game.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have reinforced their squad in recent months and will want to settle on a robust team this month. The Catalan giants eased past Gimnastic Tarragona earlier this week and will want a similar result on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Girona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an excellent record against Girona and have won four games out of a total of six games played between the two teams. Girona have managed only one victory against Barcelona and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Barcelona. Girona were undone by Lionel Messi's brilliance on the day and will breathe a sigh of relief in the Argentine's absence this weekend.

Barcelona vs Girona Team News

Barcelona have a depleted squad

Barcelona

Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are currently recovering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Pedri, Eric Garcia, and Oscar Mingueza are representing Spain at the Olympics and will be unable to feature in this game.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba are enjoying extended breaks after a gruelling summer of international football. Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, and Antoine Griezmann joined Barcelona's training sessions this week and could feature in this game.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Ronald Araujo

Girona need to win this game

Girona

Girona have a fully-fit squad at the moment and have made some changes in personnel this summer. The Catalans have a few impressive players in their ranks and will need to field their best team this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Girona Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Inaki Pena; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Santiago Ramos Mingo, Sergino Dest; Nico Gonzalez, Alex Collado, Riqui Puig; Yusuf Demir, Hiroki Abe, Rey Manaj

❝You just don't say no to Barcelona in my eyes.❞



— @Memphis pic.twitter.com/Hh0RdkJTcF — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 22, 2021

Girona Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Carlos; Juanpe, Arnau Martinez, Santiago Bueno; Enric Franquesa, Yan Couto, Gerard Gumbau, Monchu, Sebastian Cristoforo; Yoel Barcenas, Christhian Stuani

Barcelona vs Girona Prediction

Barcelona have a squad filled to the brim with young talent and will view this game as an opportunity to experiment with their lineups this weekend. The likes of Alex Collado, Yusuf Demir, and Riqui Puig were excellent against Gimnastic Tarragona and will look to impress this weekend.

Girona have improved over the past two years but will have their work cut out for them on Saturday. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Girona

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi