Barcelona vs Girona: Where to watch in India, USA and UK

Barcelona are back in action with another pre-season friendly this weekend as they take on Girona at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Saturday. Barcelona have improved under Ronald Koeman and will look to prepare for a gruelling new season this month.

Girona narrowly missed out on promotion to La Liga last season and will want to mount another promotion bid this year. The Catalan outfit has impressive players in its ranks and can potentially trouble Barcelona this weekend.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have been active in the transfer market and their new signing could make a mark in this match. The Blaugrana also have several young talents and their La Masia products will want to make the most of their opportunities in this game.

Barcelona vs Girona Team News

Barcelona have a depleted squad

Barcelona

Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are currently recovering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Pedri, Eric Garcia, and Oscar Mingueza are representing Spain at the Olympics and will be unable to feature in this game.

Nico Gonzalez missed out on the friendly against Gimnastic Tarragona due to illness and could feature against Girona. Riqui Puig has been impressive this week and should keep his place in the team.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba are enjoying extended breaks after a hectic summer of international football. Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, and Antoine Griezmann joined Barcelona's training sessions this week and could feature in this game.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Ronald Araujo

Girona need to win this game

Girona

Girona have a fully-fit squad at the moment and have made some changes in personnel this summer. The Catalans have a few impressive players in their ranks and will need to field their best team this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Barcelona and Girona kick off?

India: 24th July 2021, at 10:30 PM

USA: 24th July 2021, at 1 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 12 PM (Central Standard Time), 10 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 24th July 2021, at 6 PM

🏆 The Gamper Trophy against Juventus will be played with a 20% stadium capacity. #NeverEnoughBarça — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 23, 2021

Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Girona on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: fuboTV

UK: Not Available

How to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Girona?

India: Barca TV+

USA: Barca TV+

UK: BarcaTV+, BT Sport App

