Barcelona vs HB Koge prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Women's Champions League is back in action with another set of group games this week as Barcelona take on HB Koge on Wednesday. Barcelona have been exceptional this year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

HB Koge are rooted to the bottom of Group C and have struggled in the Champions League this season. The Danish outfit has lost all its five games so far and will need to take it up a notch to stand a chance in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in excellent form at the moment and have been flawless in the Champions League. The reigning European champions have comfortably topped their group and outclassed arch-rivals Real Madrid over the weekend.

Barcelona vs HB Koge Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a good record against HB Koge and have won the only game played between the two teams. HB Koge have never managed a victory against Barcelona and will want to create history on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October and ended in a 2-0 victory for Barcelona. HB Koge gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more robust this week.

Barcelona form guide: W-W-W-W-W

HB Koge form guide: L-D-D-W-L

Barcelona vs HB Koge Team News

Barcelona have an excellent squad

Barcelona

Patricia Guijarro has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be included in the squad. Mapi Leon is currently recovering from an injury and will not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Bruna Vilamala, Mapi Leon

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Patricia Guijarro

HB Koge need to be at their best

HB Koge

HB Koge have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team against Barcelona. The Danish side is set to employ a 5-4-1 formation to counter the Catalans' attacking prowess.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Barcelona vs HB Koge Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sandra Panos; Irene Paredes, Jana Fernandez, Marta Torrejon, Leila Ouahabi; Ingrid Engen, Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas; Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Lieke Martens, Jenni Hermos

HB Koge Predicted XI (5-4-1): Kaylan Marckese; Emma Faerge, Selma Svendesen, Laura Pedersen, Maria Nielsen, Signe Markvardsen; Madalyn Pokorny, Lauren Sajewich, Sarah Jankovska, Cecilie Floe; Kyra Carusa

Barcelona vs HB Koge Prediction

Barcelona seem unstoppable at the moment and have been in impeccable form so far this season. The Catalans have one of the best squads in Europe and will want to maintain their flawless record in this season's Champions League.

HB Koge are yet to win a game in Europe's premier competition and will need a miracle to take something away from this game. Barcelona are the better team and are the favourites to win this match.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-0 HB Koge

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi