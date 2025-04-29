Barcelona vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2025 

Barcelona and Inter Milan trade tackles in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

The hosts are coming off a thrilling and feisty El Clasico in the Copa del Rey final over the weekend. Barca broke the deadlock through Pedri's well-taken shot from outside the box in the 28th minute before Kylian Mbappe came on at the break to equalise with the first free-kick goal of his career in the 70th minute.

Aurelien Tchouameni gave Los Blancos the lead seven minutes later with a header, but Ferran Torres forced extra time after rounding Courtois to slot into an empty net with six minutes left. Jules Kounde was the unlikely match-winner in the 117th minute following a successful interception followed by a well-placed shot from distance shortly before the game descended into chaos.

Inter, meanwhile, saw their Serie A aspirations dealt a heavy blow when they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to AS Roma. Matias Soule broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

I Nerazzurri now shift their attention to the continent, where they booked their spot in the last four with a 4-3 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich in the quarter-final, while Barcelona eliminated Dortmund 5-3 on aggregate.

The Bluagrana will continue their quest for a first UCL title in a decade. Arsenal or PSG lie in wait for the winner of this tie in the final.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have eight wins from 16 head-to-head games with Inter, losing thrice.

Their most recent clash in October 2022 saw the two sides share the spoils in a 3-3 stalemate in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Inter are winless in 10 last visits to Spain, losing three.

Barcelona have won 22 of their last 28 games across competitions, losing once.

Inter are unbeaten in six UCL games, winning five.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan Prediction

Barcelona's spectacular season continued, as they dispatched arch-rivals Real Madrid to win a record-extending 32nd Copa triumph.

Rather remarkably, the Blaugrana haven't won a continental crown since the famed MSN powered them to glory in 2015. The current crop will look to emulate that side and are well-positioned to match them by winning a treble. They will be without top scorer Robert Lewandowski, though, who's ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, were on course to also win a treble amd match their 2010 exploits a week ago. Fifteen years ago, they had famously eliminated the Blaugrana at the Camp Nou en route their third UCL crown.

However, the continent could be their sole source of glory this season, having endured a poor week that saw them knocked out of the Coppa Italia and off the perch in Serie A. Simone Inzaghi's side have lost their last three games without scoring.

Hence, expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Inter Milan

Barcelona vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

