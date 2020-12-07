Barcelona vs Juventus: 5 Key battles | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Barcelona take on Juventus in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League Group G clash on Tuesday night. Both the European heavyweights have already qualified to the knockout stages but the top spot is still to be decided. The much awaited Lionel Messi - Cristiano Ronaldo clash could finally come to fruition and fans will be waiting with bated breath to see how the two amazing footballers fare against each other.

Both Barcelona and Juventus have had shaky starts to their league campaigns. While the Catalans have really struggled in the league and are just 3 points above the relegation zone, Juventus, on the other hand, have struggled to show their usual dominance in the Serie A. The Old Lady have relied heavily on the likes of Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo to pull them through.

With that being said, Barcelona have an impeccable record in the Champions League and will be hopeful of securing the top spot in Group G with a strong performance at the Camp Nou. Without much ado, let us take a look at:

Barcelona vs Juventus: 5 Key Battles

#5 Jordi Alba vs Juan Cuadrado

Jordi Alba has been in good form for Barcelona this season

Both Barcelona and Juventus rely a lot on their flying full-backs and the battle between Jordi Alba and Juan Cuadrado might well decide the outcome of the match.

Both Alba and Cuadrado like to bomb forward and are vital to the attacking styles of their respective teams. While they will definitely be a threat in the final third, the defensive performances of the duo will decide the outcome of this particular battle.

📰 | Jordi Alba is taking great advantage of Ronald Koeman's confidence in him. The left-back is the player who has provided the most assists this season. [md] pic.twitter.com/CQ83GdPgrQ — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) December 1, 2020

Alba, one of the senior players of Barcelona, will be expected to step up and make a huge impact. However, he will be wary of Cuadrado, who is more than capable of holding his own.

The two attacking minded full-backs will be going full throttle at each other and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

#4 Frenkie de Jong vs Adrien Rabiot

Adrian Rabiot's combative skills will be crucial for Juventus

Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot will both look to control the ball and win the midfield battle for their respective sides. One of Juventus' better players this season, Adrien Rabiot's ball carrying skills and his ability to read play and break up attacks has served Juventus well this season.

One of the first names on the teamsheet, the French midfielder has really started to thrive under Andrea Pirlo. Frenkie de Jong, on the other hand, is arguably Ronald Koeman's most important player. Vital to the style of play the Dutch manager wants to implement at Barca, De Jong's passing skills and positioning will be put to the test by the combative Rabiot.

Adrien Rabiot has got this amazing skill of winning back the ball in the opponents half, the thing that lets him down sometimes is his final pass. It looks like Pirlo rates him very highly & he's gonna be the backbone of our midfield#juventus #adrienrabiot — Juventus Analysis & Opinions (@nitesh07ozil) November 8, 2020

Barcelona vs Juventus could be decided on the fact as to who wins the midfield battle and both Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot will be determined to put their best foot forward on Tuesday night.