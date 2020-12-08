Barcelona vs Juventus | Top 5 meetings between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Barcelona welcome Juventus to the Camp Nou on Tuesday in the last round of group-stage games in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League as Lionel Messi looks to renew acquaintances with his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time in two years.

While both clubs have already qualified for the knockout stage of the competition, the hosts need a point to be confirmed as group winners whereas the Bianconeri need to win by at least two goals to stand a chance of winning the group.

However, the group standings have taken a backseat for this match-up. Ever since the 2020-21 Champions League draw, the football fraternity has been awaiting the reunion of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the football field.

That did not happen in Turin, a game Barcelona won 2-0, as Cristiano Ronaldo had to sit out after contracting COVID-19. However, the wait is over now, and the two players are all set to meet at Camp Nou.

.

Five memorable meetings between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Over the years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have locked horns with each other on 35 previous occasions.

While Lionel Messi's team won 16 such meetings, Cristiano Ronaldo's triumphed on ten occasions while nine other games ended as draws. Even in terms of goals scored in these fixtures, Lionel Messi edges Cristiano Ronaldo 22-19.

The two behemoths, who have defined this era in the sport, may be facing off for one of the last times in any competition. On that note, let's have a look at five of their most famous meetings.

#5 Manchester United 1-0 Barcelona - 2007-08 UEFA Champions League Semi-Final

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Manchester United - 2007-08 UEFA Champions League Semi-Final

This tie is known for Manchester United's dogged performance at the Camp Nou before Paul Scholes scored one of the best Champions League semi-final goals in competition history to lead his team to victory at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in the first leg at Camp Nou, but it did not prove to be too costly. While this tie did not see any goal contributions from either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, it proved to be the beginning of a special rivalry.

Cristiano Ronaldo had established himself as Manchester United's main man, scoring 42 goals in the 2007-08 season while Lionel Messi had only broken into the first team at Barcelona.

Ronaldo delivered for the Red Devils in the final against Chelsea, scoring a header from a Wes Brown cross. Leading Manchester United to a league and Champions League double that season, Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned the Best Player in the World for the first time in his career, an award he would go on to win four more times.

11 years ago today, Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2008 FIFA World Player of the Year award ⏪ pic.twitter.com/lkN5yK5ixl — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 12, 2020

Advertisement

Lionel Messi finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting that year as the two superstars began their duopoly on the coveted award.

#4 Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid - 2010-11 La Liga

Barcelona vs Real Madrid - La Liga

Cristiano Ronaldo's first season at Real Madrid was hampered by an ankle injury that kept him out for two months. He still managed to post a return of 33 goals and 11 assists as Pellegrini's men ran Barcelona close with 96 points in the league, losing out by three points.

However, Florentino Perez brought in Jose Mourinho to the club in the summer after watching the latter's Inter produce a defensive masterclass at Camp Nou with ten men before winning the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

This Clasico in October 2010 had various narratives in addition to the rivalry between the two clubs. Guardiola came up against friend-turned-foe Mourinho after crashing out of the Champions League against the latter's side earlier in the year. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were also firing on all cylinders.

Advertisement

G⚽️AL MORNING!!! #Onthisday

🔙 7 years since the 5-0 win against Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/ZSpSISTwhs — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 29, 2017

Eventually, it proved to be one of the biggest victories for the Cules, as they did a famous manita over their rivals, with Lionel Messi running the show. That would set the tone for the rest of the season as Barcelona won the league title again.