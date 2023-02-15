Barcelona vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th February 2023

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Barcelona lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side at the Camp Nou on Thursday.

Barcelona vs Manchester United Preview

Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been impressive on the domestic front under Xavi so far. The Catalan outfit defeated Villarreal by a narrow 1-0 scoreline over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have shown marked improvement under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils defeated Leeds United by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will be intent on achieving a similar result this week.

Barcelona vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good record against Manchester United on the European front and have won six out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester United's three victories.

Manchester United have lost their last four matches against Barcelona - they have not endured a longer such streak against a single opponent since a five-game run against Liverpool that ended in 2002.

Manchester United have won their last five games in European competitions - their longest run of victories in such matches since the 1965-66 season.

Barcelona have lost five of their last 11 European games at the Camp Nou - as many defeats as they had endured in the 101 such games preceding this run.

Robert Lewandowski has scored 45 goals in his last 37 games in Europe and has scored nine goals in his last three games against English teams.

Barcelona vs Manchester United Prediction

Barcelona have been impressive in recent weeks and have built a formidable squad this season. The Catalan defense has been particularly reliable this season and will need to be at their best against a strong Red Devils side.

Manchester United have also stepped up over the past month and will likely take a robust approach to the game. Barcelona have the upper hand at home, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Manchester United

Barcelona vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

